Regional: Org activists, grant apps, show casting

Activists sought for state orgs

RALEIGH, N.C./COLUMBIA, S.C. — Equality North Carolina and SC Equality have both issued a call for volunteers to assist in fighting against discrimination. With an ultra Conservative national leader and both state legislatures with Republican majorities, the time has never been more crucial. Sign up today!

North Carolina is still fighting HB2, among other issues and South Carolina’s legislature has had a “bathroom bill” filed as well. There have been over 75 South Carolina statewide businesses, interest groups, organizations, religious institutions and charities that oppose the measure.

Also, funds are needed to support the work of each organization.

info: equalitync.org. scequality.org.

Arts grants apps due

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Arts Council’s 2017 grant application season is coming to an end. Deadline for 2017-18 receipts is March 1.

Awards to non-profit arts and cultural organizations are based on criteria that help keep the arts industry’s standards of practice at the highest level. Grant awards are recommended by panels of civic leaders and arts experts who consider artistic merit, benefit of the project to the state’s citizens and organizational strength and capacity in making their decisions.

Eligibility is based upon the organization’s ability to prove its non-profit status, production of quality arts programs for at least two consecutive years and prior-year organizational cash operating expenses of at least $20,000.

Applications and information is available online.

info: ncarts.org.

Bi dating show seeks cast members

NATIONWIDE — A casting call has been issued for a new dating show that will feature a bisexual man or woman to star in their own show entitled “Love Is Love” that is slated to air on a major cable network.

Applicants qualifications include: millenials who are sexual fluid and do not define themselves by gender or who they love, 21 years old, single, able to work in the U.S. and open to a relationship with either a man or woman. The application is online. Participants will be compensated.

Email bonnie@castingcat.com. for more details.

info: loveislovedatingshow.castingcrane.com.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

