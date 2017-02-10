U.S./World: Pride march, candidate training, research subjects

Beyond the Carolinas

Pictured Above: Plans are underway for a National LGBTQ Pride March on June 11 in Washington, D.C.

National Pride March set for June

WASHINGTON, D.C. — David Bruinooge, a resident of Brooklyn, N.Y., made an announcement on Facebook that plans are being made to bring the LGBTQ voice to the nation’s capitol on June 11 with the National Pride March, “an all-inclusive and peaceful event.”

This mass protest is being held to coincide with Pride Month festivities and that of Capital Pride, the District of Columbia’s annual event which is slated for June 8-11.

“Organizers hope to draw big numbers to send a clear message to Washington’s powered elite that LGBTQ rights are not to be threatened,” Queerty reported.

Bruinooge told the Washington Blade, “I was watching the events [of the Women’s March] unfold on TV and I was very proud and inspired by all the women, the strong women in our country who were kind of taking this to the street and getting their voices heard.”

info: bit.ly/2l7MZYe.

Org slates candidate trainings

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Victory Institute has announced that it will provide its #Ready2Run training sessions across the U.S. to help those interested in running for office to learn how best to campaign for public office.

“For two decades, Victory Institute has provided these four-day intensive Candidate and Campaign Trainings, put together by our expert campaign team, to help you run and win! Whether you are interested in running for your local school board, city council or even your state legislature, this will provide you with the necessary tools and skills,” said Ruben Gonzales, vice president of leadership programs.

Three regions have been put on the calendar. They are: South Florida, March 23-26; Seattle, Wash., Summer 2017; and Denver, Colo., Fall 2017.

To sign up or to receive more information about the training, visit bit.ly/2l9KscV.

info: victoryinstitute.org.

Researcher seeks near-death experience individuals

PINOLE, Calif. — Liz Dale, a clinical psychologist and author, is seeking those in the LGBTQ community who have had a near-death experience (NDE) to participate in an online survey exploring the experience and its consequences.

Data complied will be used for a study and a subsequent book.

Dale is a leading resource for those in the academic community and those with personal interests in the NDE phenomenon.

The survey respondents names will remain anonymous. Those who participate use their first name only and will not share any confidential personal information.

This is not the first foray into the subject for Dale. She has previously published “Crossing Over and Coming Home: Twenty-One Authors Discuss the Gay NDE as Spiritual Transformation.”

The International Association for Near Death Studies is sponsoring a complementary NDE study. Interested parties can learn more at iands.org.

To participate in the survey visit lizdale.com/survey.html.

info: lizdale.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.