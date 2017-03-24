Charlotte: ‘Codebreaker’ concert, ‘art’ event

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: One Voice Chorus and Nashville in Harmony will present a concert honoring Alan Turing.

‘Codebreaker’ concert approaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Voice Chorus and Nashville in Harmony will present “Codebreaker: A Story of Alan Turing” on April 2, 3 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 501 N. Tryon St.

The concert explores musical and social outsiders featuring the U.S. premiere of the film of the same name.

Tickets are $15-$20 and are available online.

The two choruses will repeat their concert on April 26, 7:30 p.m., at Wingate University, 220 N. Camden Rd., Wingate, N.C.

Two other concerts will be held in the Nashville, Tenn. area to round out the event.

info: onevoicechorus.com.

Org holds ‘art’ event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Different Roads Home will hold its “Artstravaganza!” on March 24, 7:30 p.m., at Le Méridien Charlotte, 555 S. McDowell St.

The benefit event will be co-hosted by radio personality Ramona Holloway.

Local and national artists will showcase their works that will be auctioned off to help raise funds for Different Roads Home.

Live entertainment will be provided by Cindy Alexander.

Tickets, which are available online, are $50 and include a $25 bid credit, discounted parking and butler-passed hors d’oeuvres.

info: differentroadshome.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.