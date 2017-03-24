Eastern: Pride scholarships available

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Sandhills Pride has issued a reminder that their scholarship applications are due on March 31.

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Sandhills Pride, has announced that it is providing scholarships for high school seniors, The Pilot reported.

In its second year, scholarships totaling $10,000 will be awarded to four recipients, with each one receiving $2,500 each.

Funds for the scholarship comes from contributions, as well as Sandhills Pride fundraising efforts. Applicants are confined to the Sandhills region only who attend an accredited high school.

Monies received are to be used for educational expenses only.

Criteria for eligibility includes: high school graduate entering a higher institute in the fall; resident of Sandhills region; identify as LGBTQ student or straight ally who has worked as an advocate for equality and support of the LGBTQ community; acceptance to a four-year college, community college or vocational school for the 2017 academic year; willingness to be interviewed in the event of a tie; completed scholarship application form; copy of high school transcript with a 2.5 GPA minimum; 500-word minimum essay describing life as an LGBTQ student or involvement with and in support of the LGBTQ community as an ally; signed and completed release form, including parent or guardian signature; and two non-familial letters of recommendation.

Selected individuals will be required to attend a presentation of awards at a banquet in early May.

Deadline for applications is March 31.

info: sandhillspride.org. thepilot.com.

