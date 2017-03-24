Triangle: Victim study, group concert, host party

Carolinas News Notes

Victim violence study released

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — LGBTQ individuals are at high risk for being victims of physical and sexual assault, harassment, bullying and hate crimes, according to a new study by RTI International.

The report, funded by RTI, involved RTI researchers who analyzed 20 years’ worth of published studies on violence and the LGBTQ community. It included 102 peer-reviewed papers, as well as a few unpublished analyses and non-peer-reviewed papers. With The Henne Group, RTI also carried out a series of focus-group discussions with LGBTQ communities in San Francisco, Calif., New York, N.Y., Durham, N.C. and rural Wyoming.

“Our research indicates that LGBTQ people face significant danger in their daily lives and that their victimization affects their education, safety and health,” said Tasseli McKay, a social scientist at RTI and the study’s lead author.

The researchers found that in a range of studies with LGBTQ individuals, victimization experiences were “clearly and consistently correlated with behavioral health conditions and suicidality, sexual risktaking and HIV status, other long-term physical health issues, and decreased school involvement and achievement. Such effects are often sustained many years after a victimization event.”

The focus groups touched on a variety of topics including bullying, hate crimes, harassment and violence.

In a focus group held in Durham, N.C., a transgender participant said, “Once you’ve been read as being a trans person, you check out, they check out. For us it’s safety. For them, it’s discomfort. It’s a heightened stigmatization.” Other key findings from the report included: Despite a public perception of greater acceptance of LGBTQ individuals in present-day society, disparities in victimization have remained the same or increased since the 1990s.

Of special concern were schools. “Many LGBTQ youth reported being afraid or feeling unsafe at school, and school-based victimization of LGBTQ youth was associated with decreased school attendance, poorer school performance, and steeply increased risk of suicide attempts,” RTI shared.

Contradicting the common perception of hate-related victimization as being committed by strangers or acquaintances, LGBTQ people are often victimized by close family members, particularly their own parents and, for bisexual women, their male partners.

“We need more research to better understand what policies will provide LGBTQ youth with safer school and home environments, what resources provide LGBTQ people who are victims of violence the best support and how we can ultimately create a larger societal climate that doesn’t tolerate persistent, pervasive, lifelong victimization,” McKay added.

info: rti.org.

Singing groups concert announced

DURHAM, N.C. — Vox Virorum Men’s Chorus of the Triangle will host its first joint concert along with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Men’s Glee Club and the North Carolina State University Singing Statesmen will be held on March 26, 3 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St.

The three groups will join together on stage for choral singing, including Franz Biebl’s “Ave Maria” and “Swing Down, Chariot.”

The Men’s Glee Club is the oldest continually existing choral organization on the UNC-CH campus, with reports of performances dating back to at least 1892. Its repertoire is an eclectic mixture of sacred and secular music in all styles and from all periods. The group is conducted by Dr. Daniel Huff.

The Singing Statesmen perform both traditional and modern four-part men’s harmony in concerts and informal settings . The Statesmen are directed by Dr. Nathan Leaf.

Admission is free, however, a $10 suggested contribution is appreciated.

info: trianglesings.org.

CMF host party upcoming

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Board and Court of Crape Myrtle Festival has announced its 2017 Crape Myrtle Festival Host Party, scheduled for April 8, 7 p.m., at the home of Lance and Maria Phillips, 522 N. Person St.

The event is held to raise funds for the organization. Those who wish to attend should RSVP online or by mailing in a donor/sponsorship form to Crape Myrtle Festival, Inc., P.O. Box 12201, Raleigh, NC 27605 or bring contributions to the party. Additionally, host donor package information is available online. It also includes details on various benefactor contribution levels and drag brunch sponsorships.

Last year, Crape Myrtle Festival contributed $60,000 to local AIDS-related organizations and LGBTQ causes.

info: crapemyrtlefest.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.