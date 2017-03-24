South Carolina: Beer garden tickets on sale

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The Sixth Annual Charleston Beer Garden benefiting Lowcountry AIDS Services will be held on May 20.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — The Sixth Annual Charleston Beer Garden benefiting Lowcountry AIDS Services will be held on May 20, 12 p.m., at Grove at Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Rd.

Proceeds from the event will support Lowcountry in its work helping people living with HIV/AIDS in the greater Charleston area, as well as its community outreach, education and prevention programs.

Participants are able to enjoy craft beers from over 20 breweries that will showcase more than 40 different beers. Additionally, live music, food trucks, vendors and Yelp! beer games will be on hand to round out the day’s event.

Those who wish to cook up their own brews are welcome to apply for the Homebrewer’s Village.

Early bird tickets are on sale until April 1 at $15/general admission and $35/VIP. After April 1 tickets rise to $25/advance and $35/day of and include a commemorative festival mug, five free beer tickets, live entertainment, beer games competitions and access to the village. VIP tickets are $50/advance and $60/day of and include everything as detailed previously, in addition to 10 more beer tickets, VIP entrance, swag bag goodies, access to VIP Oasis shaded seating, VIP activities and private portable restrooms. Designated driver tickets are $15 and include admission to the festival, live entertainment, beer games and vendors. Ticket sales are available online.

Vendor and Homebrewer’s Village applications are being accepted.

info: charlestonbeergarden.com.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.