Regional: Activist death, dining event, ALCU meeting

Former North Carolinian dies

PLANTATION, Fla. — South Florida activist, religious cantorial leader and community volunteer Michael Robert Greenspan died last month after a long illness. Greenspan was born in Asheville, N.C. and grew up in Charlotte, N.C.

He was a graduate of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. He is survived among others by his husband, Jesse Monteagudo (a guest writer for qnotes).

Memorial services were held on March 21 at the LGBTQ Congregation Etz Chaim in Wilton Manors.

“Michael was an amazing, multi-faceted human being, and not just because he was the love of my life,” Monteagudo commented.

He added, “Michael was Congregation Etz Chaim’s unofficial cantor almost from the moment he arrived, and its official cantorial soloist from 1999 to 2011.” Greenspan received numerous awards and honors for his contributions. Among them were: an honoree at Etz Chaim’s 35th Anniversary Gala in 2007 and Gay and Lesbian Community Center of South Florida, now the Pride Center at Equality Park, as one of its “Stars of the Rainbow” in 2008.

Over the years, Greenspan was active with Pride South Florida, the Stonewall Library, South Florida Bears and Saber MC.

“Michael often expressed the wish that we would grow old together and retire to his beloved birthplace of Asheville, N.C. Sadly, this was not meant to be. Towards the end, as dementia ravaged his mind and his body, Michael lost the means to communicate effectively. Even so, I like to think that, deep down inside, Michael was still the person that I loved and cared for the past 32 years. Though Michael’s life is through, I still cherish the years that we spent together and he will always be part of my life, no matter what I do or who I meet in my remaining years. Thank you, Michael, for making my life worth living,” Monteagudo shared.

For those who wish to honor Greenspan, contributions may be made to Congregation Etz Chaim, 2038 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors, FL 33305.

info: etz.chaim.com.

‘Dining’ event boosts HIV/AIDS funds

NORTH CAROLINA/SOUTH CAROLINA — Dining Out for Life, a national initiative that works to support organizations in their HIV/AIDS work and is hosted by Subaru, will be held across the Carolinas during April.

National spokespersons are Ted Allen, host of Food Network’s “Chopped,” Pam Grier, actor, Mondo Guerra, designer and winner of “Project Runway All-Stars” and Daisy Martinez, chef from Food Network’s “Viva Daisy!”

The annual event began in 1991 in Philadelphia, Pa.

Dine at one of the Carolinas participating restaurants in the following cities and that restaurant will donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to fund HIV/AIDS care, prevention, education, testing, counseling and other essential services in their city.

Asheville, N.C.’s Western North Carolina AIDS Project will hold their fundraiser on April 27. Over 100 restaurants are participating this year to help the organization meet its expanding needs.

On April 27, Charleston, S.C.’s restaurants, food trucks and bars will contribute a percentage of their sales to benefit the Ryan White Wellness Center at Roper St. Francis Healthcare. This year a raffle will be held with a grand prize for a trip for two to Asheville, N.C.

Columbia, S.C. will hold their dining out event at participating restaurants on April 28. A portion of their sales will go to the S.C. HIV AIDS Council. And proceeds will benefit educational outreach efforts in the Midlands.

Search for a complete list of participating restaurants online at bit.ly/2mKYLoF. And use the link to make contributions to the Carolinas’ HIV/AIDS organizations and initiatives.

info: diningoutforlife.com. wncap.org. rsfh.com. schivaidscouncil.org.

ACLU meeting slated

RALEIGH, N.C. — The ACLU of North Carolina will hold its annual membership meeting and open house on May 21, 2 p.m., at Marbles Kids Museum, 201 E. Hargett St.

Attendees will be able to hear about the organization’s work in North Carolina, meet its staff and board members and find out how to get involved.

“Now more than ever, ‘We The People’ must respond to attacks on people’s rights rapidly, and with the strongest voice possible. … Together, we’ll fight for women, for people of color, for the LGBT community, for immigrants — for all North Carolinians,” said Executive Director Karen Anderson.

Light refreshments will be served.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Register online at action.aclu.org/secure/we-people-open-house to be part of the open house and meeting.

info: acluofnc.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

