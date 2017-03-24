Quick Hits 03.24.17

Beyond the Carolinas

Equality groups were beset by vandalism in late February and early March. They were Orlando’s Equality Florida (smashed window), New Jersey’s Garden State Equality (smashed window) and Tulsa, Ok.’s The Equality Center (pellet gun fire and intruder into offices shouting profanities).

Breaking Glass Picture’s “Fair Haven” has been released on VOD/DVD and explores the perils of conversion therapy.

Beginning April 4, the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel will present “MLK50: Where Do We Go From Here,” in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy. The year-long commemoration culminates April 4, 2018, the 50th anniversary of the assassination of King at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis on April 4, 1968. The commemoration will reflect on the past, evaluate the present and propose solutions for the future.

In recognition of the 30th anniversary of the first AIDS drug — AZT, Equitas Health has taken a look at the impact of AZT, the current state of HIV and hopes for the future. Despite remarkable advances in drug therapy and testing services, 1 in 5 people are HIV-positive but don’t know it. If current rates continue, 1 in 6 gay and bisexual men will be diagnosed with HIV in their lifetime, with men of color disproportionately impacted.

GLMA has called for abstracts for its 35th Annual Conference on LGBT Health which will be held Sept. 13-16 in Philadelphia, Pa. Theme for the conference is “From Resistance to Resilience: Filling the Gaps in LGBT Healthcare and Research” which will highlight the significant gaps in LGBT healthcare and research.

On March 17 the New Mexico legislature sent a bill to the governor’s office to be signed which protects youth from so-called conversion therapy. “As a survivor of conversion therapy that occurred here in New Mexico, it’s been both challenging and gratifying to work to end this barbaric practice in my home state,” said Amber Royster, the executive director of Equality New Mexico. “I applaud our state legislature for choosing to protect New Mexico kids.” There are currently 19 other state legislatures considering similar legislation.

Wendy Williams will serve as host for VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” live viewing parties on the Logo network on Friday evenings. “Race” judge Ross Mathews will also join in when it airs on March 24 at 5:30 p.m. during the broadcast of “Pitch Perfect.” The duo will continue the tradition as an entree into each week’s episode. Competing in the ninth season are: Aja (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Alexis Michelle (New York, N.Y.), Charlie Hides (London, UK), Eureka (Johnson City, Tenn.), Farrah Moan (Las Vegas, Nev.), Jaymes Mansfield (Madison, Wisc.), Kimora Blac (Las Vegas, Nev.), Nina Bo’nina Brown (Atlanta, Ga.), Peppermint (New York, N.Y.), Sasha Velour (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Shea Couleé (Chicago, Ill.), Trinity Taylor (Orlando, Fla.) and Valentina (Los Angeles, Calif).

The University of Surrey’s home town of Guildford in the UK has been voted the leading university town for LGBTQ friendliness, according to a new study. The research, carried out by the Alternative UK University City League, was based upon information from LGBTQ charity Stonewall and created by Citybase Apartments.

The National LGBTQ Task Force developed “Queering Reproductive Justice: A Toolkit” to support an intersectional approach to reproductive health, rights and justice and LGBTQ advocacy. This first-of-its-kind toolkit covers some of the fundamentals of reproductive justice and LGBTQ liberation. “As we continue to fight for the right to choose who and how we love, and how we use our bodies, we cannot allow the government, employers or harmful intrusion by those who misuse religion as an excuse to roll back rights and progress,” the Task Force said.

In a historic 3-2 ruling, the Supreme Court of Wyoming found that a municipal judge violated the Code of Judicial Conduct and that same-sex couples have the same constitutional right to be served by a judge who will “perform her judicial functions with impartiality.”

At their Queer South Revival in early March, Southerners on News Ground assembled over 75 of their members to reflect on its “imperative to our region and to the legacy of southern LGBTQ multi-racial organizing, to imagine and enact on possibilities and plans to protect and defend our communities, and to build sanctuary for southern towns and cities so we can live free from fear.” They were able to assess the current political landscape, brought to the surface key questions surrounding the organization’s regional Free From Fear campaign and strategy, as well as finding ways to build stronger relationships across the region during a mid-March membership call at which there was a revival debriefing and reporting. In addition, attendees were able to find out how to join its organizational working groups or jump start a campaign for Free From Fear.

On behalf of the Quebec, Canada Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos, Adam Vaughan, parliamentary secretary to the minister, delivered remarks at the “Cities for All: The Inclusive Implementation and Monitoring of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and New Urban Agenda” event which took place during the 61st Session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York, N.Y.

The Global Forum on MSM & HIV has published a Community Leadership & Action Collaborative independent review, “Independent Multi-country Review of Community Engagement in Grant Making & Implementation Processes,” which synthesizes good practices and proposes a series of strategic actions for the Global Fund in efforts to expand and enhance meaningful community engagement in all phases of its grants. It shares findings and recommendations for enhancing community engagement, with an emphasis on grant making and grant implementation.

San Diego Pride will team up with the Padres for its OUT at the Park, as the Padres take on the Miami Marlins at 7:10 p.m. on April 21st at Petco Park.

GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) submitted two amicus briefs to the U.S. Supreme Court asserting the right of married same-sex couples to have both parents’ names listed on the birth certificates of their children. GLAD is counsel on one brief, representing 54 family law professors. GLAD is an amicus on the second brief, filed jointly with Lambda Legal. The briefs argue that an Arkansas State Supreme Court ruling “flouts the requirement” in both Obergefell and Windsor that same-sex couples have access to marriage and to “the constellation of benefits that the States have linked to marriage,” on the same terms as different-sex couples. The Arkansas decision in Pavan v. Smith denied married same-sex couples the right to have the non-biological parent listed on a child’s birth certificate, while husbands in a different-sex couple are routinely listed as the second parent — including in cases involving assisted reproduction. In Arkansas as in other states, birth certificates are records of legal parentage; and, as in other states, children born into a marriage are presumed to be the child of both parties to that marriage, GLAD said.

Money for AIDS treatment and care has been diverted to a crusade against affordable housing in California.

The National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) has endorsed two separate congressional bills which will positively impact the lives of the LGBTQ community and outlaw housing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. U.S. Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), co-chair of the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus, and Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA) are working on behalf of the LGBT community and spoke at the first NAGLREP Housing Policy Summit on March 14 in Washington, D.C. Taylor, who met NAGLREP Policy Summit attendees on Capitol Hill, submitted his bill on March 9 (HR 1447) which would “extend protections of the Fair Housing Act to persons suffering discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.” Cicilline spoke of his bill when he delivered the event’s keynote address at the Human Rights Campaign headquarters. He detailed he will soon re-introduce the Equality Act to prohibit discrimination against the LGBTQ community in public accommodations, housing, employment, federal funding, education, credit and jury service.

The American Health Information Management Association had announced that has developed a practice brief, “Improved Patient Engagement for LGBT Populations,” to arm LGBTQ patients when they visit a healthcare professional. It provides guidelines and a range of suggestions for enhanced health information management practices for the LGBTQ community, as well as individuals on a spectrum of sexual orientations and gender identities.

Facing South has reported that there is an “all-out war against the judiciary” by the Republican right across the nation.

The Leadership Conference Education Fund and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law announced the launch of “Communities Against Hate,” an initiative of 11 prominent national organizations working together to address the disturbing spike in hate incidents across the U.S. As part of this initiative, the organizations are launching a database to bring visibility to hate incidents and helping victims and organizations obtain access to legal resources and social services through a resource hotline. The phone number is 1-844-9-NO-HATE or 1-844-966-4283. The initiative is led by The Leadership Conference Education Fund, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and partner organizations including: Center for Community Change; Color of Change; Genders & Sexualities Alliance Network; Hollaback!; Muslim Advocates; National Council of La Raza; National Network for Arab American Communities; New York City Anti-Violence Project; and the Transgender Law Center. The Southern Poverty Law Center serves as a strategic advisor to the initiative.

In early March The Global Forum on MSM & HIV convened 40 global human rights advocates in Bangkok, Thailand, for two linked meetings: The Consortium of MSM and Transgender Networks & The Advocacy Platform to Fast-track the HIV and Human Rights Responses With Gay and Bisexual Men, in collaboration with UNAIDS. The goal of these meetings was to amplify joint advocacy to end AIDS worldwide and to advance the human rights of gay and bisexual men and transgender individuals.

Kids in the House, along with Facebook and YouTube, presented a livestream special on March 16 featuring “Born This Way: Stories of Transgender Kids,” an hour of medical professionals, transgender children and change-makers in conversation to educate and inspire parents and families.

A group of community organizations, led by the Trans Employment Program of the SF LGBT Center and Trans:Thrive at the Asian Pacific Islander (API) Wellness Center will host a free community-wide event to commemorate Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31 at SOMArts in San Francisco, Calif. It will feature YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous.

North Bay Village voted to enact its own local ban on so-called conversion therapy. At the urging of SAVE, the Village, located just outside of Miami, Fla., became the latest jurisdiction in South Florida to adopt such a ban.

Seattle, Wash. based Rudy’s announced a major rollout of unisex, Rudy’s-branded product through 2017. The company is working with longtime partner, the It Gets Better Project, to provide shower products to a vulnerable part of the LGBTQ community — homeless youth. For every purchase of 1-2-3 products, Rudy’s will donate a week’s worth of the same product to a shelter that serves LGBTQ youth.

The Transgender Law Center released two new reports which examine the experiences and disparities faced by transgender people living with HIV, primarily transgender women of color. The reports, “Some Kind of Strength” and “See Us as People,” delve deeper into issues first covered in the initial “Positively Trans” report from 2016.

On March 23, Lambda Archives presented “The Power of Intersectionality in Lesbian Activism” at Out at the Archives in San Diego, Calif. This installment of the educational series celebrated Women’s History Month by featuring a panel of lesbians who worked as activists across a variety of causes.

Logo has announced that “Fire Island,” a new unscripted series, will premiere on April 27 at 8 p.m. “Fire Island” follows a group of young professionals living together in a beachfront share house for the summer as they search for the romance, temptation and thrills that have brought the LGBTQ community to the island for decades. The series is executive produced by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Milojo Productions along with Albert Bianchini and Lenid Rolov. Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola serve as executive producers and Jen Passovoy serves as producer for Logo. “Fire Island” was spoofed on “Saturday Night Live.”

A new survey of 6,700 faith-driven consumers has found that the “exclusively gay moment” in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” severely impacted Disney’s standing with its segment of 41 million moviegoers. Ninety-four percent of these consumers are now less likely to spend money with Disney as a whole.

Megan Phelps-Roper, a former member of the Westboro Baptist Church who preached hate, has now found understanding through Twitter.

Casil McArthur, 18, become the first transgender male supermodel, i-D Magazine reported. During fashion week in New York, N.Y., he walked the Marc Jacobs runway and has been captured by high profile photographers including Steven Meisel and Collier Schorr. McArthur began transitioning at 16, avoiding public school stresses by being home-schooled. He was cast for modeling as a child, and presented as a female which led to depression and gender dysphoria. He is also active with the transgender youth sanctuary cosplay. Even with his successes, he still does not feel comfortable using the bathroom in public, i-D added.

Lambda Literary announced the finalists of the 29th Annual Lambda Literary Awards. Submissions came from nearly 900 entries and 300 publishers. Visionary and Trustee Award honorees, the master of ceremonies and celebrity presenters will be announced in April. The winners will be recognized at a gala ceremony on June 12 in New York, N.Y.

On April 25 in Newark, N.J., an oral hearing on a petition questioning whether a gay pastor can serve as a bishop in The United Methodist Church will open the spring meeting of Judicial Council, the denomination’s top court, the United Methodist News Service reported. The hearing is open to the public.

The 29th annual Triangle Awards, honoring LGBTQ fiction, nonfiction, and poetry published in 2016, as well as the year’s best transgender and gender-variant literature, will be presented on April 27 in New York, N.Y.

The Illinois House Human Services Committee considered legislation to modernize the state’s birth certificate law to ensure conformity with current standards of medical care for transgender Illinoisans on March 15.

Andrew Garfield in “Angels in America” and Jude Law in “Obsession,” will hit theatres this summer.

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard made South Dakota the first state in 2017 to enact anti-LGBTQ legislation following the signing of S.B. 149 on March 10, which permits taxpayer-funded agencies to deny services to LGBTQ individuals, authorizing discrimination through the use of religious exemptions. With the signing of S.B. 149, the legislation becomes the first this year in a series of anti-LGBTQ bills advancing in state legislatures across the country.

The National Center for Transgender Equality will hold its Transgender Lobby Day on Capitol Hill from June 8-9.

The AIDS United Public Policy Committee, a national coalition of community-based HIV/AIDS organizations, has announced that it strongly affirmed the conclusive evidence proving that people living with HIV who have achieved a sustained, undetectable viral load cannot transmit HIV to sexual partners.

Comcast announced a new partnership with Breaking Glass Pictures, a community content distributor for LGBTQ films, that will add over 80 new LGBTQ titles to Xfinity on Demand.

The National Conference for HIV, HCV, and LGBT Health will be held from April 24-25 in Arlington, Va.

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and 155 civil and human rights groups on March 10 called upon the Executive Branch to respond more quickly and forcefully to hate-based incidents, which have been occurring at an alarming rate in recent months. The statement reads in part, “Our diversity is part of what makes America great, and incidents motivated by hate are an affront to the values we share. No one should face acts of violence or intimidation because of their race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, disability, or national origin.”

The National Coalition for LGBT Health has announced its 2017 National LGBT Health Awareness Week theme, “ACT OUT For LGBT Health! Action on Health Access and Equity,” which will be held from March 27-31.

The LGBT Corporate Canadian Index Company has announced the launch of the first-of-its kind LGBTQ index for Canada. The LGBT Corporate Canadian Index is a benchmark for understanding and measuring LGBTQ diversity and inclusion within corporate Canada.

Mr. Raymond Moody, a fourth-year doctoral student in the Health Psychology and Clinical Science training program at the City University of New York Graduate Center and a graduate student researcher at Hunter College’s Center for HIV/AIDS Educational Studies and Training, has been awarded a two-year grant totaling $155,972 from the National Institute on Drug Abuse to support his dissertation research. The grant will include two distinct studies of HIV-negative gay and bisexual men.

Reality TV Star Andrew Shayde, from the Emmy award-winning “The Amazing Race,” and who has worked in HIV/AIDS for almost 13 years, released his first graphic novel called “Monsters Among Us.”

Equality Illinois has made endorsements in District 211 school board races to ensure civil rights protections for transgender students.

Truth Wins Out has reported that ex-gay therapist Joe Nicolosi has died.

The Utah Legislature passed a bill repealing a state law prohibiting supportive discussions of “homosexuality” in public and charter school curricula and classrooms.

The Equality Federation has hired Maryse Pearce as a policy fellow to analyze the impact of proposed policies related to the LGBTQ community in all 50 states.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.