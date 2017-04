Dishing with Buff Faye

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 9 just started back up this past month. It’s on a Friday and on VH1. I’m still adjusting to that frankly. But I have to say all the Season 9 girls and the surprise return of a queen is making it “must-watch” TV.

For those Drag Race junkies, I decided to do another one of my Drag Queen (DQ) Quizzes, just for you. Let’s see how high your DQ is on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” trivia! Start your engines…take out your pen and don’t cheat by looking at the bottom of the column for the answers. Ready. Set. Go!

1. Who went home on the first episode of Season 9 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race?”

A. Cynthia Lee Fontaine

B. Jaymes Mansfield

C. Charlie Hides

D. Nobody

E. Kimora Blac

2. What “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queen from Season 9 performed in the Queen City on New Year’s Eve prior to being on the show?

A. Alexis Michelle

B. Cynthia Lee Fontaine

C. Eureka O’Hara

D. Derrick Barry

E. Both C & D

3. What was the name of the “Project Runway” contestant who was a regular judge on the early seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race?”

A. Carson Kressley

B. Ross Matthews

C. Santino Rice

D. Todrick

E. Tim Gunn

4. What Season 5 “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queen competed in the National Entertainer of Year, FI pageant in Louisville, KY?

A. Coco Montrese

B. Alyssa Edwards

C. Jinx Monsoon

D. Alaska Thunderfuck

E. Detox

5. What judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” appeared on Broadway in the lead role of the award-winning musical “Kinky Boots?”

A. Santino Rice

B. Michelle Visage

C. Lady Bunny

D. RuPaul Andre Charles

E. Todrick

6. Who is the first “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant to enter the competition as an openly transgender woman?

A. Miss Peppermint

B. Jiggly Caliente

C. Naysha Lopez

D. Monica Beverly Hillz

E. Sonique

7. Who was quoted saying on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 8: “I’m here to destroy everyone.”

A. Thorgy Thor

B. Kim Chi

C. Acid Betty

D. Laila McQueen

8. What is the oldest age of a drag queen to be a contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race?”

A. 42

B. 48

C. 56

D. 52

E. 53

9. What song did Lady Gaga grow up listening to that she said inspired her when she appeared in the workroom with RuPaul for Season 9?

A. “Supermodel”

B. “Cover Girl”

C. “A Shade Shady”

D. “Glamazon”

E. “Back to my Roots”

10. Who is going to win “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 9?

A. Eureka O’Hara

B. Alexis Michelle

C. Trinity Taylor

D. Miss Peppermint

E. Aja

DRAG TIP: Find the answers to the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” DQ Quiz at the end of this column. How many did you get right?

SHOUT OUTS: Cuckoo Alert! Cynthia Lee Fontaine, the surprise contestant returning to be on Season 9, will be coming to the Bar at 316 on Thursday, April 20! Don’t miss this special show!

Answers: 1. D / 2. C / 3. C / 4. B / 5. E / 6. A / 7. B / 8. D / 9. A / 10. ?

info: Buff Faye calls the Queen City home and hopes to wake up and find the Trump presidency was just a horrible nightmare (plus she loves to raise money for charities). Find her at your favorite bars and hot spots. Plus don’t forget her monthly Saturday night shows, Sunday drag brunch and regular Friday night party bus. Learn more at AllBuff.com. Follow on Twitter @BuffFaye

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Buff Faye calls the Queen City her home and performs to help save the world from Republicans (and raise money for charities). Find her at your favorite bars and hot spots. Plus don’t forget her monthly Sunday drag brunch and regular Friday night party bus. Learn more at AllBuff.com. Follow on Twitter @BuffFaye.