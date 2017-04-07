Four ways today’s love is changed

Click on the reader below to see the full digital print edition, including the latest news and updates from our advertisers.

In this issue, we focus on LGBTQ youth and have features that share what some of their lives look like, what they hold as their truths and essays from our youth essay contest finalists. We also have a comprehensive resource listing to accompany the features about LGBTQ youth. And a church gave a youth organization a large contribution to support its growth. Also, a gay immigrant's fight to stay in America is detailed in a feature piece. We also have current local, regional, national and global news and interesting features along with compelling commentary.

