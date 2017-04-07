Support groups provide community for LGBTQ young individuals and allies

Carolinas offers hope for impressionable, vulnerable youth

Pictured Above: Youth organizations and support options assist not only LGBTQ individuals, but they also serve allies and parents as well. Photo Credit: luckybusiness via Adobe Stock

The Carolinas, as well as the U.S., are filled with scores of LGBTQ-focused support and family groups to provide a shoulder or welcoming arms for those in the community who seek the solace of safety.

With the current political climate, the need for supportive groups for youth has never been more crucial. And, LGBTQ youth have specific needs both at home and at school, in addition to the world at large.

For students, gay-straight alliances have been a key component to make an uncomfortable situation more palatable. Not only are they front and center for them while they are engaged in their academic endeavors, but they provide a social outlet as well.

Gay-Straight Alliance Network contacts for both North and South Carolina are:

Time Out Youth GSA Network

Charlotte, N.C.

timeoutyouth.org.

South Carolina GSA Network

Columbia, S.C.

scequality.org.

These two organizations will also have other youth-related resources available for those who seek other options.

Other organizations that help to support youth, both regionally and nationally are:

ASPYRE Youth Leadership Camp

The mission of the A Safer Place for Youth to Reach for Excellence (ASPYRE) Leadership Camp is to empower young members of the LGBTQ community and their allies to achieve personal growth through advocacy and activism while making a positive impact in their communities. A program of the LGBT Community Center of Raleigh.

bit.ly/2gv1cNn.

Campus Pride

National organization supporting secondary and post-secondary students.

campuspride.org.

Gay Straight Advocates for Education Greensboro

Organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQIA youth with an emphasis on creating safe educational environments for ALL youth.

gsafe.org.

GLSEN

Leading national education organization focused on ensuring safe schools for all students.

glsen.org.

iNSIDEoUT & Upsidedown

A youth-led and youth-founded organization located in the Triangle. Supports two difference age groups.

insideout180.org.

insideout180.org/upsidedown.

It Gets Better Project

The It Gets Better Project’s mission is to communicate to LGBTQ youth around the world that it gets better, and to create and inspire the changes needed to make it better for them.

itgetsbetter.org.

LGBT Youth Allies

An online resource that provides information on LGBTQ youth organizations nationwide.

youthallies.com.

Matthew Shepard Foundation

Matthew’s Place

An online community designed to provide support to teens and young adults within sexual orientation and gender identity minorities as well as their allies.

matthewsplace.com.

National Safe Place Program

An outreach program designed to provide access to immediate help and safety for all youth in crisis.

nationalsafeplace.org.

North Star LGBTQ Community Center

Youth Programs

The center provides a safe space for LGBTQ youth 24 and younger to get connected and empowered. Its purpose is to build a strong queer, youth community through education, creative and performing arts, and community events.

bit.ly/2mWZQOo.

OUTright Youth of Catawba Valley

Provides a safe environment for LGBTQ youth and their allies.

outrightyouthcv.org.

PRISM Charlotte

Provides a safe social space for LGBTQ young adults in the Charlotte area.

prismclt.tumblr.com.

QORDS

Queer Oriented Radical Days of Summer (QORDS) empowers Southern queer and transgender youth to build community through music. It is a vehicle for expressing gender and sexuality, and harbors an environment of self-discovery and social change. It hosts a summer camp program.

qords.org.

Queer Lab

Elsewhere Museum provides a youth-led media program exploring LGBTQ experience in North Carolina. It publishes I Don’t Do Boxes, a youth-focused zine dedicated to presenting stories of LGBTQ experience in the South.

goelsewhere.org/queerlab.

Queer NC

Connects youth in rural and urban areas of N.C. by providing a safe space both online and in person for teens to talk about their ideas, find resources and get help with problems that they face. A program of the LGBT Community Center of Raleigh.

bit.ly/2nFMxz3.

Safe Schools NC

A statewide group focused on training school professionals to work effectively with LGBTQ students.

safeschoolsnc.org.

Time Out Youth Center

The Queen City’s resource and support center for youth education, empowerment and more.

timeoutyouth.org.

The Trevor Project

Leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBT) young people.

thetrevorproject.org.

Youth OUTLOUD

A safe space for LGBTQ youth and their allies in the Midlands, S.C. area.

harriethancockcenter.org/yol.

Youth OUTright

Youth advocacy and leadership organization located in Western North Carolina.

youthoutright.org.

YouthSAFE

A Greensboro-based organization provides an environment for LGBTQIA youth to find community, share resources and build skills for responding creatively to the world around them.

youthsafegso.org.

Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) groups are also an asset in helping the community to provide much-needed support and education for those who would otherwise lack the guidance and camaraderie so necessary when raising an LGBT child. They also serve as organizations that advocate for equal rights.

PFLAG chapters in North Carolina are:

PFLAG Alamance

Elon, N.C.

pflagalamance.org.

PFLAG Charlotte

Charlotte, N.C.

pflagcharlotte.org.

PFLAG Concord/Kannapolis

Kannapolis, NC

ckpflag@gmail.com.

PFLAG Flat Rock/Hendersonville

Flat Rock, N.C.

community.pflag.org/flatrockhendersonville.

PFLAG Gaston

Gastonia, N.C.

pflaggaston.org.

PFLAG Greensboro

Greensboro, N.C.

pflaggreensboro.org.

PFLAG Greenville

Greenville, N.C.

pflag@outgreenville.com.

PFLAG Hickory

Hickory, N.C.

pflaghickory@gmail.com.

PFLAG High Point

High Point, N.C

facebook.com/pflag.highpoint.

PFLAG Lenoir

Lenoir, N.C.

pflagcaldwellcounty@gmail.com.

PFLAG Raleigh-Durham/Triangle

Durham, N.C.

pflagtriangle.org.

PFLAG Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount, N.C.

pflagrm@aol.com.

PFLAG Salisbury/ Rowan

Salisbury, N.C.

facebook.com/salisburyrowan.pflag.

PFLAG Wilmington/Cape Fear

Wilmington, N.C.

pflagwilmingtonnc.org.

PFLAG Winston-Salem

Winston Salem, N.C.

pflagws.org.

PFLAG chapter in South Carolina are:

PFLAG Aiken

Aiken, S.C.

pflagaiken.org.

PFLAG Columbia

Columbia, S.C.

cola.pflag@gmail.com.

PFLAG Greenville

Greer, S.C.

pflagupstatesc.org.

PFLAG Spartanburg

Spartanburg, S.C.

pflagupstatesc.org.

University LGBTQ support and resource center programs and organizations offered across the Carolinas for their LGBTQ sudents, allies and staff are:

Alliance

University of North Carolina at Asheville

facebook.com/groups/AllianceUNCA.

CPCC Spectrum Club

facebook.com/groups/CPCCSpectrum.

LGBT Legal Society

Charlotte School of Law

bnicholson@charlottelaw.edu.

Duke LGBT Network

Duke University

studentaffairs.duke.edu/csgd.

LGBTQA Community Resources

Davidson College

bit.ly/2nx22rX.

Gender & LGBTQIA Center

Elon University

elon.edu/e-web/students/lgbtq/.

Gender Equity Center

Johnson & Wales University

jwu.edu/content.aspx?id=62480.

GLoBAL

Winthrop University

winthrop.edu/studentorgs/default.aspx?id=6197.

GLBT Center

North Carolina State University

ncsu.edu/glbt.

GLBTQA Resource Center

Guilford College

guilford.edu/academics/multicultural-ed/bayard-rustin-center/index.aspx.

Henderson Springs LGBT Center

Appalachian State University

lgbt.appstate.edu.

Sexuality and Gender Alliance

Western Carolina University

orgsync.com/97391/chapter.

LGBT Center

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

lgbtq.unc.edu.

LGBT Resource Center

East Carolina University

ecu.edu/cs-cas/lgbt/.

LGBTQ Resource Center

North Carolina Central University

nccu.edu/lgbta/.

LGBTQ Center

Wake Forest University

lgbtq.wfu.edu.

Multicultural Resource Center

UNC Charlotte

mrc.uncc.edu.

Pride

University of North Carolina at Greensboro

bit.ly/2oqbOjP.

Safe

Queens University

safequeensgsa.wordpress.com.

This list is not fully comprehensive and qnotes welcomes input so that the list provides accurate information and current resources to remain its integrity. Email editor@goqnotes.com to make changes or additions.

