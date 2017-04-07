Biz network speaker shares immigration truth

Elsa Maria Jimenez-Salgado

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Business and Professional Network will hold its monthly meeting on April 12, 6 p.m., at Cantina 18, 433 Daniels St.

Topic for the evening program will be “The Value of the Hispanic Immigration,” with Mexican immigrant and Triangle businesswoman Elsa Maria Jimenez-Salgado serving as speaker. She will provide inside information on the facts surrounding issues pertaining to the Hispanic community. She will share the true definition of “Hispanic,” the economic impact of Hispanics on the economy, the vast marketing opportunity available to businesses in the Hispanic community and the true, hard data about immigration today. Instead of relying on “fake news,” she will provide attendees with the real truth!

Jimenez-Salgado received her law degree from the Universidad Iberoamericana in Leon, Mexico prior to immigrating to the U.S. Since then she completed an Executive Graduate Certification in Business and Administration with a concentration in Human Resource Management. She spent four years at the Mexican Consulate in Raleigh, N.C. and is now an associate with Total Engagement Consulting by Kimer. She also runs her own translation business.

Seating is limited to 45, so reserve seats quickly online. A fajita bar banquet will be the menu fare for the meeting.

