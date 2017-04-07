Coastal: Songwriter to sing penned tribute

Carolinas News Notes

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Local musician and songwriter DeAnne Carroll was invited to perform a song she penned for the victims of the Orlando, Fla. Pulse nightclub shooting at Miami Gay Pride being held from April 7-9.

Her composition will be showcased on April 8 during the Pride Lights the Night lighting of Miami’s buildings in Pride colors after sunset during the tribute to the victims.

“We wanted to create something meaningful for the brothers and sisters we lost at Pulse,” said Mark Fernandes, Miami Gay Pride’s board chairman. “For three days in April, buildings throughout the county will be ablaze in rainbow colors to pay tribute to those we lost. There won’t be a neighbor or a stranger who won’t be aware of this tribute and be touched by this showing of unity.”

A video clip of Carroll performing her song is available below.

Carroll was recognized by the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with an academic scholarship named on her behalf. She is an alumni of the university’s psychology department. After she graduated, her career took her to a state division position as a vocational rehabilitation counselor. Carroll completed her master’s degree in counseling in 2005.

info: miamibeachgaypride.com.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.