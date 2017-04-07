Triangle: Pauli Murray home, rainbow crosswalk

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Festivities were held to add the childhood home of Pauli Murray when it was named an historical site a plaque was presented on April 1. Photo Credit: Pauli Murray Historical Site website

Pauli home historic site

DURHAM, N.C. — The childhood home, located at 906 Carroll St., of the National Organization for Women Co-founder Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray obtained designation as a National Historic Landmark and on April 1, a celebration was held which featured a plaque dedication ceremony.

National Park Service representatives, Pauli Murray Project board, local and U.S. elected officials and other key supporters were in attendance.

During the festivities, tours of the neighborhood and the home’s interior were held, along with a community party, exhibits, arts activities and more, the organization shared.

Pauli was an African-American civil rights activist, attorney, poet and clergy member.

info: now.org.

Rainbow crosswalk possible for town

CARRBORO, N.C. — The Raleigh News & Observer reported that Carrboro could be the “first town in North Carolina to put a rainbow flag on pavement as a permanent symbol of LGBT pride.”

“This is a safety message about our community,” Alderman Sammy Slade told the News & Observer. “You can feel safe here.”

There is an increase in popularity to create this type of installation across the U.S. If the town gets approval to do the project, the crosswalk would be located across E. Weaver St. in front of Carr Mill Mall.

The town has achieved many firsts in the state — domestic-partner registry, a gay mayor and a same-sex marriage in the Town Commons.

info: newsobserver.com.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.