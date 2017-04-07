Western: Author tour, SisterCare meeting

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Dr. Bonnie Morris will be in the High Country for a book reading of ‘The Disappearing L: Erasure of Lesbian Spaces and Culture’ and follow-up discussion.

Author makes High Country stop

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Author, scholar, professor and feminist historian Dr. Bonnie Morris will appear at Malaprops Bookstore, 55 Haywood St., on April 14 at 7 p.m. for a reading of her new book, “The Disappearing L: Erasure of Lesbian Spaces and Culture.” The event is free and open to the public.

The following day, Morris will be at The Heron House where she will providing a follow-up talk and conversation. This is an opportunity for women to engage in further conversations with the writer about the topic of lesbian spaces and culture and critical pieces of women’s history. Seating is limited. RSVP to lgarettxx@gmail.com to secure a spot and get directions. A brunch will be served. Love contributions are requested.

info: bonniejmorris.com. malaprops.com. heronhouseasheville.com.

SisterCare meeting upcoming

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — SisterCare’s open board will meet on April 13, 6 p.m., at The Block off Biltmore, 39 S. Market St B., to gather support and leadership for the organization’s day-to-day operations and group projects.

Over the past six months, the board has explored ways to bring renewed energy and vitality to the organization. It held a town hall meeting in March. And, now they need women to contribute their time and talents to help continue the legacy of SisterCare. Information gathered indicated that the community wanted to maintain the organization’s focus of “Women Helping Women” primarily.

To learn more or to volunteer, email Rebecca Chaplin at vpsistercarewnc@gmail.com or Jan Howard at scvpcasemanager.jhoward@gmail.com.

In other news, the organization will have an outdoor clean-up on April 15, 9 a.m., at a member’s home. RSVP to vssistercarewnc@gmail.com or call 828-380-6242 by April 7 to volunteer. Tasks include leaf blowing, gutter cleaning, etc. All major equipment will be provided. Bring gloves and wear work clothes. Yard tools can be brought to help in the project.

info: sistercarewnc.com.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

