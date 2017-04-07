South Carolina: Affinity expansion, SC Equality benefit, YOUth Count kickoff, ED search

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Affinity Health Center in Rock Hill, S.C. will have a groundbreaking ceremony on April 25. The center provides HIV/AIDS services and other healthcare needs assistance.

ASO expands services

ROCK HILL, S.C. —Affinity Health Center will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on April 25, 5:30 p.m., at 452 Lakeshore Pky.

The new facility will be 30,000 sq. ft. of space designed to provide expanded access to primary care, pharmacy, dental, women’s health, counseling and health education services.

A catered reception will be offered from 4:30-7 p.m. where attendees can meet the staff and hear stories from the center’s patients, as well as see plans for the facility.

RSVP to Anita Case at acase@affinityhealthcenter.org to reserve a place for the event.

In other news, the center will hold its Dazzle and Denim Deal Me In 2017 on May 12, 7 p.m., at The Magnolia Room, 4017 Laurel Creek Dr.

The Vegas style event includes a live auction, wine pull and entertainment, plus dancing, open bar and heavy hors d’ouevres.

Tickets are on sale online at bit.ly/2oxG09u and range from $60-$500.

info: affinityhealthcenter.org.

Benefits and more support SC Equality

COLUMBIA, S.C.— Nicole’s Sensational Sunday will take place on April 9, 12:30 p.m., at The Capital Club, 1002 Gervais St.

On hand to entertain are Samantha Hunter, the Ebony Goddess during the Illusions Show and Miss Gay American 2011 and Reba McEntire impersonator Coti Collins.

Mimosas and finger foods available.

Donations will be accepted at the door and all proceeds go to benefit the work of SC Equality.

In other news, with the support of South Carolina Equality PAC, Famously Hot South Carolina Pride, South Carolina Gay + Lesbian Business Guild, Nekki Shutt and Francie Kleckley, Darryl Cooper, John Lucas, Robert Keenan and Brian Chen, Lula Drake, Dr. Ed Madden and Bert Easter, Larry Hembree and Joe Hudson, “Beautiful Thing” will be shown at The Nickelodeon, 1607 Main St., on April 11 at 7 p.m.

Set in the London projects, two teenage boys find support and comfort from their abusive surroundings in each other’s friendship, understanding, and love.

The film marks the launch of The Nickelodeon’s new LGBTQ series, OUT here! — a new community-curated and monthly LGBTQ series screening films of all genres.

Tickets are $10 and are available online at bit.ly/2ofFrDt. Details about how to purchase tickets are included.

info: scequality.org. nickelodeon.org.

Youth kick-off held

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston YOUth Count 2017 Community Kick-off was held on March 29 at the Charleston County Public Library at 68 Calhoun St.

Sponsored by the College of Charleston and We Are Family, the event is held to conduct a survey on youth housing instability and food insecurity in the port city. Community needs and assets will be identified from the data collected.

“We are targeting any youth who lacks access to stable housing and nutritious food. We know that up to 40 percent of youth who are out of the home identify as LGBT, so our background serving LGBT youth has helped to prepare us for this work,” We Are Family Executive Director Melissa Morris shared.

Currently, the partnership includes We Are Family, the Riley Center for Livable Communities at the College of Charleston, Lowcountry Food Bank, and Lowcountry Homeless Coalition. It will be adding more partners to the list in the coming months.

Volunteers are needed to assist in the initiative. Contact Melissa Moore at info@waf.org to learn more.

info: waf.org.

AFFA seeks ED

CHARLESTON, S.C. — With the retirement of the Alliance for Full Acceptance (AFFA) Executive Director Warren Redman-Gress later in 2017, the organization has begun its executive search for his replacement.

Redman-Gress has held the position since October 2001. He was a founding board member, was an instrumental leader in the fight for LGBTQ equality and social justice, among other achievements that spanned the organization’s mission to eliminate prejudice. He met with leaders from across business, civic and governmental communities, in addition to working on marriage equality and a host of other issues.

He will be honored at AFFA’s annual Gala on Oct. 14 at the Galliard Center, 95 Calhoun St. This event is open to the public, and tickets are available for purchase online.

Applicants should have 3-5 years of professional work experience in non-profit management or similar; demonstrate understanding of the current socio-political landscape and commitment to engaging in equality for LGBTQ individuals; have a record of success and a fundraiser and influencer of change agents in business, governmental, and civic organizations; and show the ability to serve effectively as a public advocate for the work of AFFA. Visit AFFA’s website to learn more about how to apply as well as other pertinent information.

info: affa-sc.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



2 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.