QPoll: Who do you support in the Charlotte mayoral race?

The race for Charlotte mayor is already underway

The Charlotte mayoral race looks likely to be more hotly contested than previously expected. Issues of LGBTQ rights will take center stage, with House Bill 2 and the “repeal” bill, House Bill 142, making headlines.

The issue of police violence is also likely to be a key factor, after the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott and the subsequent protests and unrest. Other main topics of debate will likely include housing and rising rents, working with versus defying the state government, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Mayor Jennifer Roberts is being challenged by Charlotte City Council members Vi Lyles (D) and Kenny Smith (R), as well as Sen. Joel Ford (D).

The election is set for Nov. 7, with a primary to take place Sept. 12 and a second one taking place on Oct. 10 if necessary.

Who do you want to see lead Charlotte into the coming years? Vote below.

QPoll: Be Heard qnotes wants to know what you think! Have your say by voting in our QPoll below. wants to know what you think! Have your say by voting in our QPoll below. Who do you support in the 2017 Charlotte mayoral race? Jennifer Roberts

Vi Lyles

Joel Ford

Kenny Smith View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



1 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.