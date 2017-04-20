Annual LGBTQ Give Out Day followed by Day of Silence

Two events offer ways to support the LGBTQ community, through giving and protest

Pictured Above: Annual Give Out Day to raise money for LGBTQ organizations nationwide happens on April 20 (Photo: giveoutday.org)

Two national events important to the LGBTQ community happen this week. Today, April 20, is the fifth annual Give Out Day, a movement to donate to LGBTQ nonprofits across the country. Tomorrow, April 21, is the Day of Silence, a yearly protest organized by GLSEN.

In the twelve hours since 2017’s Give Out Day began, more than $170,000 has been raised for LGBTQ nonprofits nationwide. For a categorized list of all nonprofits participating in this year’s event, see this site.

Last year’s event saw more than a dozen Carolinas-based organizations participate in the day of giving. These include Equality NC, the Campaign for Southern Equality, Pride festivals and LGBTQ community centers across the state.

In the five-year history of Give Out Day, more than $2.4 million has been raised for participating organizations.

The Day of Silence follows tomorrow, a national day of quiet protest to demonstrate the silencing effect of bullying and discrimination against LGBTQ students every day.

“Students from middle school to college take a vow of silence in an effort to encourage schools and classmates to address the problem of anti-LGBTQ behavior,” according to GLSEN’s website.

Participants can register their protest in order to receive free downloadable posters, organizing resources, and even free or discounted merchandise.

Both events are key to demonstrating support for the LGBTQ community both locally and nationwide. Students may take the vow of silence for free, and have every right to demonstrate in this manner. To find out more about the Day of Silence, visit GLSEN’s Four Facts page.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter