Charlotte: Boy Scouts, ‘Big Sing,’ Band Concert, 5K Run, Pride Staff Application

Pictured Above: Mooresville, N.C.’s Coddle Creek Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church has ousted its sponsored Boy Scout and Cub Scouts troops due to the scout’s inclusive policies.

Church ousts scouts

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Boy Scout Troop 169 has been given its walking papers by the Coddle Creek Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church due to the Boy Scouts of America’s recent decision to accept transgender scouts, The Progressive Pulse reported.

The church’s clergy, Pastor Andrew Shoger, told The Charlotte Observer that the church’s decision would affect both the boys and its affiliated Cub Scout troop.

After a decade spent at the church, this comes as a blow to the scouts and their leaders. The reason behind the ousting was that they could not accept an organization whose rules of inclusion go against their principles.

Choruses set for ‘Big Sing’

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Carolinas Voices’ The Big Sing will be held on May 5 and 6, 7:30 p.m., at Spirit Square’s McGlohon Theatre, 345 N. College St.

The event will feature all three of its ensembles — Mainstage Choir, Festival Singers and Impromptu — in performance. Audience members are encouraged to be part of the evening’s entertainment by becoming part of the fourth ensemble. At various interludes, there will be opportunities for audience participation.

“The Big Sing is a musical journey that will take the listener through the entirety of the human experience. … So expect to laugh, cry, dance and sing as you listen to the sounds of greats such as the Beatles, Aaron Copland, Michael Jackson, Simon and Garfunkel, Eric Whitacre, Queen, Katy Perry, and much more,” Guest Director James Kevin Gray shared.

Tickets are $15-25 and are available for purchase online at carolinatix.org.

Band to hold concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Pride Band will present its “80s to the Max” concert on May 20, 5 p.m., at Heaton Hall, Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Rd.

Featured will be pops music from radio, film and stage.

The band will perform hits from Freddy Mercury, Toto, John Williams, Stephen Sondheim, Michael Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, Bon Jovi and many more for a total flashback experience.

Tickets are $15 and are available from band members, online and at the door.

ASO hosts 5K run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolinas CARE Partnership will hold its Carolinas CARE 5K Run on June 3, 8 a.m., at McAlpine Greenway Park, 8711 Monroe Rd.

All runners will receive free T-shirts. All finishers will receive a medal.

The event is open to all. Early registration before May 30 is $30 and afterward goes up to $35 and is available online at bit.ly/2okGgaw.

Pride org seeks staff applicants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride has announced that it is seeking applicants for a full-time program and events director who are experienced, successful and enthusiastic in producing all Charlotte Pride events and programming, including the 2017 Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade.

The person selected will provide leadership and management of all Charlotte Pride events, organizational assets and processes, as directed by the board of directors.

Send an email with a resume, brief statement of interest and compensation requirements to kacey@charlottepride.org.

More position detail information is available online.

