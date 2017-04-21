Triad: Pride Fest, Car Show, Mystery, Film Screening

Carolinas News Notes

Pride event scheduled

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The 2017 Davidson County LGBT Pride Foundation’s Woodstock Festival will be held from May 19-21 at Pride Field, 262 Zimmerman Rd.

On May 19, a food drive kick-off will take place. Camping setup begins at 1 p.m., karaoke and open mic at 7 p.m. and bonfire at 7 p.m.

The following day, a parade will be held along W. Center St and Vance St. Line up is at 11 a.m. and the parade steps off at 12 p.m. All are encouraged to join in.

Afterward, at 3 p.m., head back to the festival site and gear up for a show between 4-6 p.m. At 7 p.m. at cedar swing raffle drawing will occur, along with first, second and third place winners of hippie trippie flags announced. (Flags and tapestries are to be handmade in 4-foot x 6-foot or 6-foot x 10-foot sizes.) Stay around for the first memorial bench unveiling at 8 p.m. The evening settles down with a bonfire at 9 p.m., but cranks back up with after parties.

On May 21, enjoy family games such as three-legged races and tug-o-war and more. Festival organizers hope that participants will stay around and help clean up afterward.

The event will feature a 50/50 drawing, entertainers, live music and special guest speakers.

More information is available online.

info: bit.ly/2png17Y.

Church presents car show

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Metropolitan Community Church of Winston-Salem, 4105 Patsy Dr., will hold its Spring Car Show on April 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with proceeds benefitting the church.

Attendees can enjoy games of corn hole, 50/50 raffle, prize raffle and more.

Contributions are also being accepted for food served at the event.

info: mccwschurch.com.

Mystery evening upcoming

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Adam Foundation will hold its 27th Annual Adam Festival, themed “A Murder Mystery at the 18th Hole,” on May 6, 6:30 p.m., at Maple Chase Golf and Country Club, 5475 Germantown Rd.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Tickets are $55 and are available online at bit.ly/2pHfjPi.

info: adamfoundation.org.

Film screening hits Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Out at the Movies Winston-Salem will screen “Contracorriente (Undertow)” on May 13, 7 p.m., at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts ACE Theatre Complex, 1533 S. Main St.

The film is an unusual ghost story set on the Peruvian seaside where a married fisherman struggles to reconcile his devotion to his boyfriend with his town’s rigid traditions.

Tickets are $7/general and $6/seniors and are available in the lobby beginning at 6:15 p.m. Cash, checks and credit/debit cards are accepted for payment.

info: outatthemovieswinstonston.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.