Triangle: Race Exhibit, Gaiety Banquet, Theatre Auditions, Org Installations, Festival Hosts

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The ‘Race: Are We So Different?’ exhibit has come to the Triangle.

Race exhibit to open

RALEIGH, N.C. — “Race: Are We So Different?” will open on April 22 at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Science, 11 West Jones St. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 12-5 p.m.

The award-winning exhibit is the first national exhibition to tell the stories of race from the biological, cultural and historical points of view. Combining these perspectives offers an unprecedented look at race and racism in the U.S. It addresses the topics of race and racism from three different perspectives — science, history and experience. The three sections are interwoven and tell a compelling story of science with deep and lasting social impact.

“This is perhaps the most important conversation we’re going to have as a community in the next decade,” said Damon Circosta, executive director of the A.J. Fletcher Foundation, the presenting sponsor of the exhibition. “Typically, conversations around race and equity happen in the margins. We’re so excited about having it right in our downtown, because it deserves broader distribution than a college class or book club. This exhibition underscores the notion that we really are more alike than we are different. It does so in such a way that doesn’t anger, it informs. It invites discussion and open-mindedness.”

The exhibit runs through Oct. 22.

Admission is free and open to the public.

info: naturalsciences.org.

Gaiety banquet slated

DURHAM, N.C. — iNSIDEoUT’s 11th Annual Banquet and Gaiety will be held on May 27, 12 p.m., at The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a brunch and musical entertainment.

During the event awards will be presented to LGBTQ youth and their allies.

Business and organizational sponsors are being sought. Contribution levels range from $80-$1,080. Recognition will be made in the organization’s Backwords zine. Visit insideout180.org/banquet2017 to make contributions. Also, iNSIDEoUT is asking for nominations for individuals and organizations to receive awards.

In other news, the organization’s Queer Prom will take place on May 20, 8 p.m., at Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 E. Trinity Ave. More information is available online.

info: insideout180.org.

Theatre to hold auditions

RALEIGH, N.C. — Burning Coal Theatre Company will hold its 2017/18 season auditions on May 13, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., at its Murphey School auditorium, 224 Polk St.

To schedule an audition, email burning_coal@ipass.net to schedule a five-minute time slot. Further information is available online.

Auditionees are asked to bring three copies of their headshot if one is available with resume attached to the back and to prepare two one-minute, contemporary monologues — one dramatic and one comedic.

Burning Coal is particularly committed to the idea of race, age and gender non-traditional casting.

Individuals who wish to work backstage are also encouraged to email interest and availability. All acting and backstage positions are paid stipends. All are welcome. Equity and non-Equity may audition.

Shows are “Darkside,” “Peter Pan,” “The Normal Heart” and “Amadeus.”

info: burningcoal.org.

Org installs new board

RALEIGH, N.C. — ReachOUT NC has announced the installation of its new board.

The decision-makers are: Michael Wilson, past president; Richard Flenory and Todd Forman, project directors; Robb Beaman, marketing director; Ross Berrier, president; and Tricia Andrews, volunteer director.

Upcoming service projects for the organization are Raleigh Parks & Recreation grounds beautification on April 22, 9 a.m., and Habit for Humanity home build on April 22, 12:30 p.m., in Durham, N.C.

More information is available online.

info: reachoutnc.org.

Fest invites host participants

RALEIGH, N.C. — Crape Myrtle Festival is seeking host participants as it enters its 37th year.

Benefits for hosting include contribution to the festival supports more than 10 HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ organizations, legacy leaving for the community, leadership building and more.

Hosts receive complimentary admission at the host party, Queen Ball, Grand Gala and host brunch, as well as food and beverages provided.

Visit the organization’s website to join in.

info: crapemyrtlefest.org.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we'll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that's really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It's the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we're doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

