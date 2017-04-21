Regional: Resistance Training, Advocacy Day

Carolinas News Notes

Resistance training upcoming

DURHAM, N.C. — The Carolina Resistance Summit Training will be held on May 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Rogers-Herr Middle School, 911 W. Cornwallis Rd.

A first for the movement/organization, the day-long training will equip attendees, both new and seasoned with the tools to organize and continue fighting back against regressive legislation and policies. It will focus on the overall N.C. political context, as well specific skills sets that participants can use in their day-to-day organizing, organizers said.

Training blocks will focus on messaging strategies (including narrative storytelling, social media and earned media); organizing tactics such a base-building and volunteer recruitment, and “mobilizing to win” efforts including field tactics such as door knocking, phone banking, voter registration and strategic planning, they added.

Whether new to the work or just looking to hone organizing skills, the training will provide one with the tools and skills needed to fight back against regressive legislation and policies. “Together we will build a forward-thinking state that works for all North Carolinians,” they shared.

Registration is available online at bit.ly/2nSLrD7.

info: resistnc.org/summit. carolinaresistance@progressnc.org.

HIV/AIDS advocacy day on the horizon

RALEIGH, N.C. — HIV Speaks on Jones Street will be held on April 25 at the North Carolina General Assembly.

During the event advocates from all over the state will be making the trip to the state capitol to speak to legislators about issues important to those living with HIV/AIDS throughout the state, NC AIDS Action Network’s Christina Adeleke shared.

Legislators need to hear from parts of the state that are most disproportionately impacted by HIV/AIDS.

info: ncaan.org.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.