Campus Scene: Camp registration open

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Campus Pride has announced that registration is now open for Camp Pride and the LGBTQ Professional Academy for Advisors (aka Advisor Bootcamp) which will be held from July 18-23 at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Early bird rate for the camp and bootcamp is $945 until April 28. Full-price registration is $1,095. Included are room and board, educational program materials and meals. There is limited capacity, so expedient registration is suggested.

The camp event is open to undergraduate LGBTQ and ally students.

Full and partial scholarships in limited quantities are available for campers who qualify. There is also some scholarship monies available for the advisors, but not as many as for campers. Learn more at campuspride.org/money.

info: campuspride.org.

