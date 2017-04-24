SYNChronicity health conference addresses LGBTQ health access and HIV

Host orgs celebrate the success of the 15th annual LGBT Health Awareness Week

Arlington, Va. — Today marks the start of SYNChronicity 2017, HealthHIV’s annual conference focused on HIV and HCV prevention and treatment. In partnership with the National Coalition for LGBT Health, an initiative of HealthHIV, this year’s conference will also address LGBTQ healthcare, barriers and access.

HealthHIV is a national organization dedicated to promoting health education, engagement, empowerment and equity. The organization has nearly a dozen initiative to educate the public, train medical professionals, provide consistent care to HIV+ minority populations and collect data on healthcare access for those living with HIV or HCV and those in the LGBTQ community.

The National Coalition for LGBT Health uses federal and local advocacy, education and research to achieve its aim of improving the health and well-being of LGBTQ individuals. The Coalition began National LGBT Health Awareness Week in 2003, and the theme of its 15th Awareness Week from March 27-31 was “ACT OUT for LGBT Health! Action on Health Access and Equity.”

The 2017 Awareness Week featured 125 partner organizations, a social media outreach program that reached more than 620,000 people, and webinars that educated over 75,000 people on LGBTQ healthcare and access. The Coalition delegation also contacted over 70 Congressional offices, meeting with more than 60 members of the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus. Those visited include Representatives Joseph Kennedy, Jared Polis, David Cicilline, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Mark Takano, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

The webinars focused on educating healthcare providers and advocates featured faculty members from half a dozen local and national organizations, including Equality NC‘s own Ames Simmons.

The Coalition is co-hosting the SYNC 2017 conference along with HealthHIV, and it promises to be an engaging event. The conference’s agenda can be found online and includes programs addressing government healthcare agencies, prevention and PrEP, ending HIV and LGBTQ health disparities.

The conference takes place at the Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel from April 24-25, but the Renaissance and the overflow hotel are already sold out. Two-day passes to the conference are on sale at prices ranging from $200-$295 and one-day passes go for $175. Entry prices include breakfast and lunch, all sessions, and the exhibitors’ reception. You can register online or buy your tickets in person for a higher price.

