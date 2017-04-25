QNotes digital paper archives now online

Issues from the first 10 years, 1986-1996, showcase LGBTQ history

On April 24 the first 10 years of qnotes, totaling 133 issues, were released online in an archival arrangement between the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and the qnotes owner Jim Yarbrough.

Over the last couple of years, qnotes has worked with Joshua Burford at the Charlotte campus in contributing historical items from the paper along with hard-copy issues so that the public could learn more about the Carolinas LGBTQ community. Those items are housed in the King-Henry-Brockington Community Archive of Charlotte along with other items shared by others in an effort to capture the LGBTQ history in the Carolinas and beyond. Vist mrc.uncc.edu/lgbtq-archive to learn more.

The massive project of digitizing qnotes was undertaken by the North Carolina Digital Heritage Center, a digitization and digital publishing program housed in the North Carolina Collection at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The center works with organizations and institutions across the state to help preserve items of a historical nature so that researchers can utilize the materials for educational purposes.

Issues from 1997-2016 are expected to be made available in the near future. qnotes will provide that information to its readers as it becomes live online.

To view the archived newspapers, visit digitalnc.org/newspapers/q-notes.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.