How to increase your home’s value before you list it

Ways to maximize your sale going in

Everyone wants to sell their home for more money than they bought it for, but that’s not always easy. In some cases, your property value may actually decrease after you buy your home due to the value of the properties around you decreasing. Since you have no control over that, you have to look at what you do have control over: the state of your own house. If you make your house a wonderful, inviting home that potential buyers can imagine themselves settling down in, you’re likely to get your asking price and perhaps a bit more.

But how do you accomplish that? Part of it is in the staging of your home, but there are many things you can do before you even list your home to raise your starting price.

Keep your home clean

A clean house is so much more welcoming and inviting than a house that’s cluttered and looks like it needs sweeping. If you keep up with the cleaning while you’re living in the house, there’s much less to do when you go to sell it. This also helps you avoid unexpected surprises such as finding mold in your home.

Remodeling

How many times have you seen a listing for a house that highlights the fact that at least one room has been recently remodeled? Remodeling is a great buzzword for real estate marketing, but it also gives you something to wow your potential buyers with. Remodeling is an investment, of course, but as they say, you have to spend money to make money. Sometimes, a remodel may be something you want to do to make the house fit your idea of the perfect home. Other times, it might be something you do to improve the property before selling it.

Where do you start?

Either way, remember you don’t have to do all of your remodeling projects at once. If you’re planning to improve the property before selling it, start with either the update that will give you the biggest increase in property value or the improvement that’s the cheapest. It really depends on your budget. If you want to bump up the value, start with the kitchen or bathroom. It’s very easy for potential buyers to see the upgrades here, especially if you have before and after photos. Remodeling your living room or bedroom isn’t as easy to see since those spaces have less to change.

Since you’re going to be living in the home while you’re remodeling it, remember that you’re going to have to do without the room while the project is underway. That can also factor into your decision on where to start. For example, you may not want to be without your kitchen around a big holiday if you’re hosting the big meal. Be sure you have time to finish the project before you need to use that space.

The little things add up

You don’t have to completely remodel a room to make it look new and different. Sometimes, doing just a little bit of touch-up here and there is all you need. A new coat of paint, new lighting fixtures and new handles and knobs on your cabinets may not seem like much, but they can make a room look better. Even non-permanent changes such as adding a few lamps to a room that’s dark can make your staging that much better. Also, don’t forget the exterior of your home. Doing a little landscaping can greatly improve your curb appeal!

If you’re planning on selling your house within a couple of years, plan out one of these small upgrades every month. Some, such as repainting, may need to come towards the end of the plan, but you can work on others now.

By investing a little bit of money into your home and working on improvements over time, you’ll slowly build up your property’s value. If you’re not sure where to start, you can ask a real estate agent. These experts know what people are looking for in a home and can tell you what parts of your property are going to make buyers gasp in horror. If you’re part of the LGBT community, you can even work with a gay or lesbian real estate agent. These experts can be found on GayRealEstate.com.

Finally, remember not to go overboard with your remodeling if your neighborhood’s property values are declining or if the market is down. You don’t want to spend more than you’re going to get for your home, and that can easily happen if you don’t watch your budget.

