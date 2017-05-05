Triad: Eli Conley, Chastity Scott, Fundraising Dinner

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Folk artist Eli Conley will be the guest performer at a fundraiser for the North Star LGBTQ Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. Photo Credit: Brooke Porter

Center benefit planned

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A benefit show for the North Star LGBTQ Center will be held on May 6, 7:30 p.m., at ReNewal Fellowship, 1350 Jonestown Rd.

Contemporary folk artist Eli Conley will provide entertainment for the evening. His music tells stories of highs and lows of love to political themes and has been described as “akin to the classic era of the singer-songwriter genre. As a contemporary folk artist, Conley combines the themes of both traditional and socio-political folk with the issues and trends of today.”

He is heavily influenced by his Appalachian roots where he explored his father’s vast musical collection. He says that the folk genre is in his musical DNA. “Sometimes when people hear one song of mine, they say, ‘You’re a country singer or a jazz singer,” he commented, “but you have to hear it as a whole. I’m working in so many styles.”

A $10 suggested contribution is encouraged.

info: eliconley.com. northstarlgbtcc.com.

Church welcomes gospel singer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On May 6, 11 a.m., Metropolitan Community Church of Winston-Salem, 4105 Patsy Dr., will welcome Christian singer Chastity Scott at morning worship where she will share music and hope with the congregation.

Scott is a founding member of Micah’s Rule, the first LGBTQ southern gospel singing group, and comes from North Carolina.

A love offering will be taken up for Scott.

info: mccwschurch.com.

Dinner event supports ASO

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad Health Project will holds its Dining for Friends event on May 6. Across the area, hosts bring together family and friends as a way to support the organization through contributions gathered at individual dinners.

Afterward, participants and others can enjoy a celebration from 6-9 p.m. at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, 134 S. Elm St., for the community party.

VIP all-access tickets are available online or at the door at $30/adult, $55/couple, $25/student, $20/children 12 and under. Ticket holders will be treated to dinner by Maria’s Gourmet Catering, wine, beer, soft drinks, desserts and live entertainment by Low Key and the Triad Pride Men’s Chorus. and dancing. Guests who have attended other Dining for Friends parties can bring their dessert pass for complimentary desserts and entertainment only, with access to a cash bar. All proceeds go directly to benefit the Triad Health Project.

Guests will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for choice Triad venues, restaurants and hotels.

info: triadhealthproject.org.

