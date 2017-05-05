Triangle: Chorus Concert, Trans Panel, Fund Matching, Girls Report

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The Triangle Gay Men’s Chorus will hold its spring concert on May 20-21.

Chorus presents spring concert

RALEIGH/DURHAM, N.C. — The Triangle Gay Men’s Chorus will hold their “How Can I Keep From Singing?” spring concert with two performances, one at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, 1801 Hillsborough St. in Raleigh, N.C. on May 20 at 3 p.m. and another one at Calvary United Methodist Church, 204 E. Trinity Ave. in Durham, N.C. on May 21 at 3 p.m.

The upbeat celebration of the diversity of American music will feature everything from “the glitz and glamour of George Gershwin to patriotic songs and rousing spirituals.”

“I am really excited for folks to see this concert,” Chorus President Ken Dayton said. “I think the songs are really going to speak to and unite people, bringing back the America we once knew and loved. Especially given the state of the country right now.”

The feel-good celebration of American music is directed by Dr. Jay A. Pierson. Guest soloist is Jacob Kato.

Light refreshments will be served during intermission. The Raleigh concert will feature an American-themed raffle.

Tickets are $10/advance available online and $15/at the door.

info: tgmchorus.org.

Panel discussion upcoming

DURHAM, N.C. — “Judaism and Trans Justice: A Panel Discussion,” hosted by the congregation’s adult education committee, will be held on May 10, 7:30 p.m., at Judea Reform, 1933 W. Cornwallis Rd.

Panelists will talk about recent federal and state challenges to transgender rights, Jewish activism against HB2 and the role of faith communities in resisting threats to transgender justice and supporting transgender youth.

Those serving on the panel include: Shir Bach, youth activist; Milan Pham, attorney; Noah Rubin-Blose, transgender individual; and Rev. Mykal O’Neal Slack, speaker, trainer, worship leader, community minister, among other roles.

info: bit.ly/2oYUoHO.

Fund matching announced

DURHAM, N.C. — iNSIDEoUT has announced that a donor has agreed to match contributions up to $1,000 for the youth group’s Indiegogo campaign.

Funds are used to help meet goal objectives, including a camping weekend, magazine publication and Queer Prom.

The organization’s creative director has produced a video which serves to highlight the need for the funding. Visit bit.ly/2puBhpM.

More information on the group and how to contribute is available online.

info: insideout180.org.

Girls report released

RALEIGH, N.C. — Meredith College has issued its “The Status of Girls in North Carolina” 2017 edition report, updating the initial data which was released in 2013.

The report includes data on demographics and poverty, education, media engagement, physical health, mental health, sexual health, leadership and civic engagement, juvenile offending and victimization and conditions facing LGBT youth, the college shared. It is available online at bit.ly/2oZHTeM.

In its findings, the report gave gained and lost ground statistics.

The information gathered was handled by Associate Professor of Sociology Amie Hess and a team of student researchers.

info: meredith.edu.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

