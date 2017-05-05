Western: Arts Show, Walk a Mile

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The Asheville Fine Arts Show will be held from May 20-21 in Asheville, N.C. Photo Credit: Ann Marie Milligan

Show showcases art work

ASHEVILLE, N.C.. — The Asheville Fine Art Show will be held from May 20-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at the U.S. Cellular Center, 87 Haywood St.

This juried fine art and fine craft show features works from across the U.S. Focus is placed on visual arts, diversity, community enrichment and fostering art education among youth within Asheville and its surrounding areas. All art is original and personally handmade. As of press time, 89 artists will be exhibiting.

One LGBTQ artist who will be in attendance is Dan Neil Barnes from Georgetown, Ky. His medium is stained glass. His designs combine light, color and texture and he uses his talent in fashioning sculpture, lighting, fountains, vessels, custom windows and doors. He also has had an outstanding reputation in upholstery and furniture design.

The Budding Artist Competition for youth art award winners for K-8 or ages 5-13 will be announced at the event on Sunday afternoon and each winner will receive $250.

Admission is $8/14 years old and older and $10/two-day pass. Children 13 and under are admitted free.

info: hotworks.org.

Walk to benefit org

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Walk a Mile: March to End Gender Violence, will be held on May 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. beginning at Roger McGuire Green/Pack Square Park in downtown Asheville, N.C.

The eighth annual event which benefits the Our Voice Inc. agency brings attention to those who are affected by rape, sexual assault and gender violence. Participants walk in shoes of others as a symbolic gesture of responsibility and solidarity. The fundraising goal is $50,000.

Registration is $25. High school or college students can participate for $15. T-shirts are $20 each and are available for sale online and can be picked up at the event. Sponsors can register free, with a required discount code. Visit bit.ly/2pMKNaO to sign up to make contributions. More information is available by calling 828-252-0562 or emailing walk@ourvoicenc.org.

In other news, Our Voice was awarded a $25,000 Parsec Prize from Parsec Financial which will be used for their ongoing programming. Our Voice provides tailored programs for the LGBTQ, homeless, African-American, Latino, male and elderly populations. Through primary prevention education, their curricula prevent the first-time perpetration of and victimization by sexual assault and rape on people of all ages in their community.

info: ourvoicenc.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.