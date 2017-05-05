Regional: HIV/AIDS Advocates, PPSA Fundraiser

Carolinas News Notes

HIV advocates meet in capitol

RALEIGH, N.C.— Patients, healthcare providers, community leaders and advocates gathered in the state’s capitol on April 25 for HIV Speaks on Jones Street: NC HIV/AIDS Advocacy Day 2017 to raise awareness and educate North Carolina legislators about policies that improve the lives of people living with HIV and AIDS. North Carolina AIDS Action Network (NCAAN) served as the event’s host.

“As policy makers make decisions about the future of our state, it’s vital that they hear the concerns of those living with HIV and their allies,” said Lee Storrow, executive director of NCAAN. “With advanced anti-viral medication and PrEP, medicine that will prevent HIV- people from becoming HIV+, we have the tools we need to end this epidemic in North Carolina.”

After a morning briefing and training on various issues impacting people living with HIV/AIDS, advocates spent the day at the General Assembly meeting with legislators. While the advocates met with their local legislators, Alliance of AIDS Services- Carolinas provided free HIV and Hepatitis C testing in the 1300 Court of the General Assembly. Numerous legislators from both sides of the aisle, including Charlotte’s own Rep. Chaz Beasley and Rep. Mary Belk, came to get tested to help raise awareness and fight against stigma.

“It was great to come together, advocate together and see how all these different paths had a moment to intersect at HIV Speaks on Jones St.,” said Legal Services of Southern Piedmont’s Desheane Newman. “It is really powerful to have the opportunity to share stories, take those stories and channel them into something bigger; the results of which we hope to see be reflected in our respective communities throughout the state. It is my second year attending and I learn so much each time.”

info: ncaan.org.

Chow down for PPSA

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Planned Parenthood South Atlantic’s annual Chow for Choice will be held on May 16.

Dine at one or more participating restaurants across the state and 10 percent of the day’s proceeds will go to support the organization.

Listed venues locations in Asheville, Chapel Hill, Charlotte, Durham, Raleigh, Hillsborough and Winston-Salem are available online.

Pro-women’s health friends and family are encouraged to share a meal to benefit Planned Parenthood.

info: chowforchoice.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.