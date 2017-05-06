In Memoriam: Raymond Guy Lanier

Life celebration held on May 6

Raymond Guy Lanier, 64, died suddenly at his home in Raleigh, N.C. on April 30.

Mr. Lanier, a longtime resident of the Boylan Heights neighborhood, he was a lover of life, his fellow mankind, all God’s creatures, large and small, all types of music — especially that of cathedral classical pipe organ.

A graduate of Sandhills Community College in 1973 in Landscaping Gardening, Mr. Lanier inherited his passion for gardening from his great grandmother, Cora Stephenson, and mother, Rachel Massey. His love for the beauty of all flowers and plants was abounding, and his knowledge of flora was very expansive. He worked for many years at Fallon’s Florist and furthered his gardening knowledge from working in Fallon’s greenhouses and in floral design. He later opened his own florist shop, Raymond’s Flowers and Gifts. He also considered all the gardens of his Boylan Heights neighborhood under his charge and focus, often taking care of numerous yards and gardens for his neighbors. A sign on his front porch proclaimed, “This isn’t a garden…It’s a botanical masterpiece!”

qnotes’ publisher, Jim Yarbrough, said that Mr. Lanier would be greatly missed and that his longtime dedication and thoughtful handling of delivering the newspaper to the Triangle area was immeasurably appreciated and valued.

Mr. Lanier is survived by his sister, Lynn Lanier Lanigan, and brother, George Worth Walker, both of Memphis, Tenn.; cousins David and Bill Massey of Burlington, N.C.; cousin Tom Massey of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; faithful friends Elizabeth and Dan Dunbar of Boylan Heights; lifelong family friend Mike White and his sister, Pat, of Durham, N.C.; long-time friends John Markey of Raleigh, N.C., and Buck Mauney of Durham, N.C.; his Aunt Mary Lanier Hornsby of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.; cousin Stephanie Lanier; and many cousins.

A celebration of life and picnic for Raymond was held on May 6 at the Boylan Heights DuPont Circle Park of which he designed and created for the neighborhood’s enjoyment.

Memorials in his memory for the ongoing beautification of his beloved neighborhood may be made to the Boylan Heights Neighborhood Association, to the attention of Corny Motsinger, Treasurer, 906 West South St., Raleigh, NC 27603.

