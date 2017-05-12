Equality NC’s Sgro to resign, hired with HRC

Sgro will take his post as Communications Director for HRC June 5

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and Equality North Carolina (ENC) Executive Director Chris Sgro have announced that Sgro will leave his ENC position and begin a post as Communications Director for HRC on June 5. Sgro plans to use this new opportunity to continue to fight for LGBTQ rights and equality.

“Equality North Carolina has never been about me,” Sgro said in a statement. “It has been the honor of my life to work with you in this capacity, and I will always be with you in the fight for our rights.”

Sgro has been executive director of ENC for nearly four years. During his time as executive director, ENC strengthened its electoral program with focus on the 2016 gubernatorial race that unseated Gov. Pat McCrory. The organization also founded a coalition of pro-equality businesses that included over 500 voices, and hired its first Director of Transgender Policy.

In 2016, Sgro was selected by the Guilford County Democratic Party to take over as a House Representative in the North Carolina legislature after the death of Rep. Ralph Johnson. Sgro was named by the reluctant Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, who later heckled Sgro regarding the infamous House Bill 2 (HB2) debacle.

Sgro has also worked for America Votes and CARE, both progressive organizations. Sgro also served in various roles for Sen. Kay Hagan beginning in 2008, helping her campaign and then supporting her during her term.

Under Sgro’s leadership, Equality NC has worked to advance LGBTQ equality in North Carolina, both legally and in daily life. The organization has been popular in headlines fighting against HB2 as well as HB 142, the “repeal” that left much of HB2 in place. Equality NC has been a partner organization with the HRC, and the two nonprofits will continue to work together.

“Over the last year and a half, we’ve worked side by side with Chris and Equality North Carolina to fight HB2 and attacks on LGBTQ people across the state of North Carolina,” said HRC Senior Vice President of Communications and Marketing Olivia Alair Dalton. “In that time, we have all come to admire Chris as a talented communicator, strategic thinker, and an inspiring leader. We are excited to have Chris joining our team to continue fighting for equality across North Carolina and every other corner of our country.”

“Chris has been an incredible asset to both Equality North Carolina and the LGBTQ community of North Carolina,” said ENC Board Chairs Kutrow and McDermott.

The search for ENC’s next executive director will be a national affair. Sgro will leave his current post at the end of May.

“Together, we have accomplished so much,” Sgro said. “Equality NC has never been stronger than it is today because our community stepped up during the HB2 battle to stand with us to fight discrimination in our state. We will always stand with them.”

