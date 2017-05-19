Local leather fashion retailers ‘delight’

Summer Fashion: Stores and sites for your leather needs provide adventure

We’ve all seen “leathermen” at Pride events. They boldly display their sexuality through provocative outfits that reveal just enough to tantalize the mind. It isn’t just men — women in leather are positively mouth-watering. And transgender or queer people in leather? They can tie me up anytime.

So where can you shop for these exciting outfits? Of course, there are online stores like Fetish Factory and Leather Werks. However, the challenges of online shopping — knowing your size, feeling confident you can “pull off” this look — are especially problematic for these tight-fitting ensembles.

There is hope for those who prefer in-person shopping and want to break into the world of leather. Several retail locations in the Carolinas offer varying selections of fetish-wear.

Adam and Eve is best known as mostly an online store. As the company’s website reveals, an endless variety of adult products are offered in these stores, but its fetish fashion collection is especially intriguing.

Masks, cuffs and other restraints are popular purchases, but the stores’ clothing items are as provocative. One item, leather and lace elbow-length gloves, combines elegance with sexuality. Adam and Eve also offer everything from teddies to harnesses (for all genders) to leather thongs and male chastity devices.

Another adult store, Just for Pleasure, has two Charlotte locations: 4740 Old Pineville Rd. and 8535-C Hankins Rd. The stores contain skin-tingling items like crops, canes, leashes and more. A vibrating corset strap-on harness is one item difficult to find elsewhere.

The bulldog leather harness is a favorite among the leathermen at Pride, offering subtle control of the chest and arms without excessive restraint. On the female side, a lace-up fetish dress complete with chains and choker collar may make your partner utterly irresistible.

White Rabbit at 920 Central Ave. features some fetish wear, though its primary focus is as an all-purpose LGBTQ store. The store’s leather collection is mostly in the adult toy section, but occasionally male chest harnesses and even leather briefs with attached cuffs are featured in the lingerie section.

Pricilla McCall’s is another Carolinas-born treasure with 15 locations in North Carolina, two in South Carolina and four in Virginia. Along with bondage and other kinky toys, Priscilla’s has titillating lingerie that will enliven the darkest mind.

The faux-leather bustier with buckled halter collar and a zippered front is a personal favorite, and the fishnet “dirty cop” chemise complete with leather belt will prompt vivid fantasy. For men, the “Cyclops” bares all between a studded black waist and jock-strap rear.

Finally, Earth Angel at 3728 E. Independence Blvd. in Charlotte has the best selection of corsets in town. A low-key store hidden away in an otherwise abandoned shopping complex, only the locals and regulars know its secrets. Collars and other accessories are found behind the counter. Gorgeous high heels in every variety — and even the biggest sizes — shine in their kinky glory.

But if you’re shy of shopping for these sorts of things, countless websites offer delivery anywhere in the country, sometimes even internationally.

Leather Werks caters mostly to gay men, but serves the entire fetish community. The online store’s stock of leather suspenders, male harnesses and chain accessories is unmatched. Leather Werks also offers pants from leather-and-lace, leather-denim hybrids and even kilts.

Fetish Factory, based in Florida but operating online, has a selection of male catsuits that will turn heads at the next public event, without revealing too much. The site even offers a whole-body latex catsuit with inflatable breasts for those without. Other unique items include a priest robe, long anime sleeveless jacket and a men’s harness with claw spikes.

Whether online or in store, the leather community of the Carolinas does not lack shopping options. LGBTQ or straight and cisgender, all can enjoy the sexy and liberating feeling of a skintight black outfit. Like those bold leathermen at Pride, own your kinks and wear them proudly.

