Could a fetish destroy your relationship?

Tell Trinity

Hey Trinity,

My partner is getting into the “fetish scene.” Should I be scared for our relationship or myself?

Fetish Inquiries, Nashville, TN

Hey Fetish Inquiries,

On one hand (cuff), some fetishes are mild and almost more about fashion than sex, but on the other hand some “fetishes” can become so intense that one is unable to have sex without their fetish or “fetish toys,” and these toys can even replace a sexual partner, which is where you come in (or go out). So, darling, don’t try and stop this new-found fetish just yet, but keep a close tie — I mean eye — on it. Also go out with your partner rather than letting this fetish explorer roam without you. And keep me posted!

Dear Trinity,

I‘ve been with the same beautiful girl for almost a year now. But she is constantly getting hit on. I worry that she could find better, get bored and/or lose interest in me. I also worry that this won’t last. What can I do?

Worried Sick, Annapolis, MD

Dear Worried Sick,

You’re worrying yourself and me sick! Stop the negative tape recorder in your head! What will be will be! Sweetie, you must learn to stay in the moment and appreciate what you have around you today. Now shut up and be happy!

(My cartoon shows you how to handle trouble and how not to miss out on the good stuff!)

Dearest Trinity,

I’m dating a guy who doesn’t want to be tied down even though we’ve already been dating for four months. He says he’ll only date me if he can “have his freedom for now.” I’m feeling caged in. Help!

Promiscu-Mess, Charlotte, NC

Dearest Promiscu-Mess,

Open relationships have to be a mutual decision between two animals. However, if you can stand having one for a little bit, then why not let him keep his untamed fantasies for a while longer? He, like many zoo mammals — I mean men — feels trapped by relationships. Darling, if by month six he still hasn’t found “freedom” with you, who want monogamy, then it may be time to set this animal free!

Hello Trinity,

I fell in love and let this person move in. But recent stories and situations are not making sense. I think I am being taken advantage of emotionally and financially. How do I know if I am being scammed?

Scam Jam, Toledo, OH

Hello Scam Jam,

It’s hard to believe that someone you love would take advantage of you, but guess what…it happens a lot. Besides talking to the police, here are:

Trinity’s Trusty Tips For Knowing If You Are (PBS) Probably Being Scammed

1. When a stranger, a friend or even a relative says “trust me with your money,” you’re PBS!

2. When you’re paying or taking responsibility for the drug, gambling or alcohol habits of anyone, even someone you “love,” you’re PBS.

3. When you’re dealing with someone whose stories (or lies) continually “don’t add up,” you’re PBS.

4. When you buy electronics from someone selling them out of their car or on the street, you’re PBS!

5. When you’re involved with someone whom all your trusted friends call “a thief and a hustler,” you’re PBS.

6. When someone you don’t know says “give me the cash first, and I’ll come back with the goods in 10 minutes,” you’re PBS.

7. When you take someone’s check while the banks are closed and/or give merchandise before a check clears, then you’re setting yourself up for PBS!

8. When you buy something big, like land or bonds, but have not had an “outside” lawyer and/or banker do the research first, then you’re PBS!

9. When you don’t read the restaurant check, especially for an included tip, it’s possible that you’re PBS!

10. Lastly, when someone you “love” moves in, leaving you financially responsible for them, and things also start disappearing, you’re PBS!

info: With a Masters of Divinity, Reverend Trinity hosted “Spiritually Speaking,” a weekly radio drama performed globally, and is now minister of sponsor, WIG: Wild Inspirational Gatherings, wigministries.org. Learn more at telltrinity.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter