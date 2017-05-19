Coastal: Teens arrested for Grindr prank

Carolinas News Notes

SWANSBORO, N.C. — Two Swansboro High School 16-year-old high school students, Brian Joshua Anderson and Brittney Renee Luckenbaugh, were arrested by Onslow County sheriffs when it was discovered that they had tricked a gay teacher, David Laughinghouse, 51, into sending the teens a nude photo of himself on Grindr, Gay Star News reported.

The teens posed as a 35-year-old man and engaged in catfishing the teacher.

Laughinghouse was initially suspended with pay, but returned to work after the incident. However, he is relegated to a remote location to handle his duties.

A Change.org petition is in circulation asking that the teacher not be isolated and be allowed to return to campus. Laughinghouse, who is grateful for the support being shown to him, has chronicled his experience on Facebook, but is not allowed to discuss anything related to the incident, the Gay Star News added.

info: gaystarnews.com.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.