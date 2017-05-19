Triad: Film Screening, Grant Apps, Center Program

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: ‘Real Boy’ will be shown at Salem College Student Activities Center on May 30. Screenshot with Bennett Wallace (left) and Joe Stevens. Photo Credit: Shaleece Hass

Film screening hits Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — “Real Boy,” a documentary on transition, will be shown on May 30, 7:30 p.m., at Salem College Student Activities Center, Huber Theatre, 601 Church St. S.

Presented by RiverRun International Film Festival Films With Class in partnership with ITVS’s Indie Lens Pop-Up and OUT At The Movies, the film follows the journey of transgender teen Bennett as he navigates adolescence, sobriety and the physical and emotional ramifications of his changing gender identity. Through the process, his mother Suzy makes her own transformation — traveling a difficult road toward accepting that the daughter she raised as Rachael is now her son Bennett. Filmed over the course of four years, “Real Boy” is a love story about a mother and son who rediscover connection with each other and find support from their communities, reminding us that families are not only given, but chosen.

A community discussion follows the screening.

Shaleece Haas produced and directed the film.

Admission is free.

info: riverrunfilm.com.

Grant apps due

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford Green Foundation grant application season will end on June 2 and will award granting to three recipients on June 26. The impact grants of up to $10,000 go to organizations or projects to benefit the LGBTQIA community.

Eligible applicants must have 501c3 non-profit status operating in Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph or Rockingham Counties. Eligibility consideration is focused on all prospective grant funded projects having an LGBTQ component or that service the LGBTQ community in some capacity. Applicants must not have defaulted on a previously granted GGF Project Grant.

Applicants should focus on programming in the following three areas: youth and families, the elderly and the transgender community.

Programming can be broad-based, such as building leadership capacity and securing rights for the community; affirming and celebrating identity; ensuring safety, well-being, and dignified treatment; eliminating discrimination and bias; or meeting unmet needs. GGF is also able to provide meeting space for programs up to 25 people.

More information is available online.

info: ggfnc.org.

Center creates arts program

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The North Star LGBTQ Community Center, 930 Burke St., has begun an arts initiative designed to enrich the city’s arts scene through promotion of local LGBTQ artists, authors, crafters, filmmakers and musicians.

So far it has been engaged in events such as a film screening and a concert.

Ongoing programming includes: Rhythm, Strings, and Sing Jam — Join other fellow musicians on the third Thursday of each month from 7-8:30 p.m. for a jam session with participants bringing their own instruments to enjoy a night filled with music and song; Cinema Sundays — first and third Sundays of each month at 2 p.m.; The Alice Johnson Jennings Library — browse the center’s LGBT Library and check out books free of charge; The Center Gallery — explore the work of a local queer artists, as well as a gallery event on the third Friday of each month at 7 p.m.; and Doc’s & Thoughts gallery event on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. for thought-provoking discussion at 8 p.m. centered around a short documentary film.

Additionally, future opportunities are author talkbacks, poetry slam events, center concerts, film screenings and more.

info: northstarlgbtcc.com.

