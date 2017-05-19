Triangle: Youth Gaiety, ‘Avenue Q’

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: ‘Avenue Q’ is being mounted at the Raleigh Little Theatre from June 2-18.

‘Avenue Q’ mounted at theatre

RALEIGH, N.C. — “Avenue Q” will be held from June 2-18 at the Raleigh Little Theatre, Cantey V. Sutton Theatre, 301 Pogue St.

The musical is the first local staging in the Triangle. It employs satire and comedy with puppets serving as the on-stage talent and is for mature audiences. It is directed by Jesse R. Gephart.

Designs for the puppets are being fashioned by Kevin Roberge, a local designer who has been commissioned for this project by the theatre. “A lot of thought has gone into these new puppets. After a year of sketching and sculpting, our goal was to create a beautiful set of characters that not only looked original and artistically cohesive, but also moved in such a way that they could emote, act and tell the story better than other sets I had seen in the past. Kerry Falkanger has taken my designs to the next level with expert fabrication and attention to detail. Each character went through at least three different prototypes, being redesigned each time as we continually asked ourselves how they could be better. Watching them come to life with the amazing talent of this cast has made all the extra work worth it,” said Roberge.

Show times are 8 p.m. on June 2-3, 8-10, 15-17 and 3 p.m. on June 4, 11 and 18.

Tickets are available online at $28/adult, $24/students (through college), seniors (62 and up) and first Sunday at $15.

info: raleighlittletheatre.com.

Gaiety benefits youth

DURHAM, N.C. — iNSIDEoUT’s 11th Annual Awards Banquet and Gaiety will be held on May 27, 12 p.m., at The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd.

The event is held annually to acknowledge the work that Gay-Queer-Straight Alliance youth leaders do for the community and youth activists, as well as adult allies who make the organization’s programming possible.

Admission is free and open to the public. A suggested contribution of $3-$180 is welcome, but not required. Visit facebook.com/events/413049049069386 to RSVP.

Brunch will be provided by Souly Vegan Cafe, with coffee courtesy of Joe Van Gogh.

info: insideout180.org.

