Equality March comes to the Carolinas

Sister marches help to support national effort

Pictured Above: Sister marches will be held in Charlotte and Elizabeth City, N.C.

The Equality March for Unity and Pride will be held in the nation’s capitol on June 11 and sister marchs will be held on the same day in the Carolinas.

The global movement is bringing its message to the epicenter of HB2 in Charlotte, N.C. at 12 p.m. in First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th St. Participants will engage in showing the community its solidarity and respect for all. It is hosted by Anthony Danisi and Spread Progress NC.

Marchers are asked to meet at the park, stay on the sidewalks and obey traffic and pedestrian signals while also being mindful of other pedestrian traffic.

The march route will head northwest on E. 7th St., then southwest down N. Tryon St. until reaching The Green located next to the Mint and Bechtler Museums.

To join in, visit the march Facebook page at facebook.com/events/233491553795386 to RSVP.

Across the state in Elizabeth City, marchers will gather at 10 a.m. at Mariner’s Wharf, 707 E Fearing St., for the coastal town’s ECNC Progressives’ observance.

Organizers shared that they are rallying for unity, diversity and pride and welcomes all causes and intersecting causes. “Those who celebrate diversity and respect the rights of all individuals are invited to gather, join hands, raise their voices and proclaim our indivisibility,” they added.

Admission is free and the event is child-friendly.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1269764846478179.

Official march T-shirts and tanks in blue and white for events or to show support are available for purchase online at store.equalitymarch2017.com. Proceeds from the sale go to support the march.

info: equalitymarch2017.com.

