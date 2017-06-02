Eastern: MTV Teens, Felton Luncheon

Carolinas News Notes

Teens hit MTV

PINECREST, N.C. — Pinecrest High School couple Noah Ambrose and Brandon Caddell will be featured in an upcoming episode on June 4, 7:30 p.m., of the new MTV series “Promposal,” The Pilot reported.

The Moore County students are the show’s first gay couple.

Ambrose and Caddell began dating 16 months ago and applied for the show prior to the promposal in early April, WTVD-TV reported.

Details of the actual event are being kept quiet, but Ambrose says his boyfriend had a lot of help from local businesses, the station added. Ambrose was really surprised, saying “it was really romantic.”

The couple was chosen due to their activism in support of equality. They spend time volunteering for organizations like the Human Rights Campaign, Equality North Carolina, Sandhills Pride, NAACP and the Democratic Party. Ambrose serves as president of the gay-straight alliance Spectrum. Caddell told The Pilot that “meant hitting the restart button on established relationships with friends and family.” Finding spaces where they feel supported can be challenging, even in ones that appears to be accepting. Simple things like holding hands in school is dependent on the trust received from classmates and teachers.

As an end result the couple hopes that there will be more acceptance of LGBTQ issues both in North Carolina and globally, as well as a representative voice with the MTV episode.

info: thepilot.com. abc11.com.

Felton luncheon nears

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The 2017 Gayle Felton Love Thy Neighbor Lunch will be held on June 17, 12 p.m., at the Holiday Inn, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd.

Keynote speaker is Rev. Vernon Tyson who will speak on “What God has Made Me Do.”

For the fourth consecutive year the North Carolina Conference Chapter of the Methodist Federation for Social and Reconciling United Methodists and Friends will serve as hosts.

Tickets are $15/advance, $17/at the door and $10/students. Visit bit.ly/2s6RO4q to make a purchase.

info: rum-nc.org. mfsancc.org.

