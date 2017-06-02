Triad: Delhaize Ranked, Key West Party, PFLAG Scholarship, Jennings Awardees

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Delhaize Group has been ranked 10th in the DiversityInc on the 2017 Top 11 Companies for Progress.

Company named tops in progress

SALISBURY, N.C. — During a ceremony held on May 2, DiversityInc ranked Delhaize America as 10th on the 2017 Top 11 Companies for Progress, excelling in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ and veterans.

“We are proud to receive this recognition, which reinforces our commitment to cultivating an inclusive culture for all associates and customers throughout Delhaize America and its local brands, Food Lion and Hannaford,” said Millette Granville, director of diversity and inclusion and associate engagement. Granville accepted the recognition on behalf of Delhaize America at the DiversityInc event.

The annual survey ranking is based upon recruitment, talent development, senior leadership commitment and supplier diversity.

info: diversityinc.com.

Key West comes to the Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — OUT at the Movies is bringing a little bit of Key West to the Carolinas with its themed fundraiser for itself and North Star LGBTQ Center on June 17, 7 p.m., at Second and Green Tavern, 207 N. Green St.

The event is an outdoor party celebrating the uniqueness of Key West.

Participants will be able to enjoy food from King’s Crab Shack and Oyster Bar, The Old Fourth Street Filling Station, Twin City Slice, among others.

Beginning at 9 p.m., a show will feature Andrea “Chocolate” Carlisle, Aurora Carlisle, Paisley Parque, Petite Dee Jonville, Shofonda Jade-Addams Cox and male entertainers. All tips will benefit North Star and OUT at the Movies.

An after-party will follow at 11 p.m.

Cost of admission is a contribution to either or both of the organizations (OUT at the Movies, bit.ly/2qxW2QE; North Star, bit.ly/2s5pLlV) at these levels: $10/general admission, $15-$25/one drink ticket, $26-$34/two drink tickets, $35-$49/three drink tickets, $50-$99/unlimited beer, wine and vodka punch, $100 and up/VIP access with premium drinks and $300/VIP table, wristband, bottle of PURUS Vodka, table service.

info: outatthemovieswinston.org.

Scholarship recipients selected

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents and Friends of Gays and Lesbians Greensboro has announced the recipients of its 2017 Carter Stroupe Memorial Scholarship.

Four high school seniors who demonstrated courage and leadership as self-described LGBTQ or straight-allied students in their schools and community were selected. They are: Katelyn Welborn, Gibsonville, N.C, Clover Garden School, Burlington, N.C., University of North Carolina at Greensboro; Jasper Rutledge, Greensboro, N.C, Hawbridge School, Saxapahaw, N.C., University of North Carolina at Greensboro; Nathan Grannan, Stokesdale, N.C., Early College at Guilford, Reed College, Portland, Ore.; and Regan Murphy, Jamestown, N.C., Early College at Guilford, Guilford College or Florida State University.

info: pflaggreensboro.org.

Scholarship winners announced

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The North Star LGBTQ Community Center, 930 Burke St., has announced the 2017 recipients of the Kevin Jennings Equality Winston-Salem Scholarship.

Winners include: Megan Sigler, Kernersville, N.C., North Forsyth High School, $1,000, Salem College; Marissa Forfar, Kernersville, N.C., Atkins High School, $500, University of North Carolina Charlotte; Sarah Jane Martin, Winston-Salem, N.C., Mount Tabor High School, $500, Forsyth Tech; Jan Fernandez-Castillo, Kernersville, N.C., East Forsyth High School, $500, North Carolina State University; and Zachary Weavil, Kernersville, N.C., East Forsyth High School, $500, University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

In other news, the center’s College & Youth Initiative has invited applicants for three internships which are part-time and deal with marketing, development and faith. Email Rayce Lamb at outreach@northstarlgbtcc.com to learn more.

Other programs are Youth Leadership Council, College Leadership Council, Graduate Leaders Program and Alt Prom. Email info@northstarlgbtcc.com to explore these options.

Other center initiatives include the arts, education, faith, health, service and support.

info: northstarlgbtcc.com.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

