Triangle: Bullying Boxed, Chorus Director

Carolinas News Notes

Boxing ‘combats’ bullying

RALEIGH, N.C. — Top Catz Boxing has announced that it has initiated its anti-bullying campaign, reaching out to middle school principals at Durham and Wake County schools.

The program promotes self-confidence, discipline and a general awareness of the issue of bullying, the organization said.

“Many of the fighters involved with Top Catz Boxing were at one time victims of or witnesses to bullying. For all, bullying played a role in their introduction to professional boxing. Each fighter has a unique story and background that will inspire others to take positive steps to overcoming the bullying epidemic,” it said.

Top Catz is available to discuss scheduling its program to the community. Contact Chris Williams at topcatzboxing@gmail.com for more information and to get bullying facts.

info: topcatzboxing.com.

Chorus releases director

RALEIGH, N.C. — The governing board for the Triangle Gay Men’s Chorus issued a formal letter on May 25 informing Dr. Jay A. Pierson that his artistic director contract would not be renewed for the 2017-2018 season. The termination date was May 31.

The board’s decision comes after a thorough review of the last three seasons, it said. This change was motivated by a strong desire to move the group in a new direction. The board believes that a new artistic director will best serve the future needs of the chorus.

In the chorus’ formal letter of termination, the board expressed their sincere appreciation for Pierson’s talents, hard work and generosity and their desire to part ways on amicable terms.

“We thank Jay for his work and dedication over the last three years,” said Board Chair David Conroy. “We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

info: tgmchorus.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

