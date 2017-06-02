South Carolina: Puppets, Musical Benefit

Carolinas News Notes

Puppets take stage

CHARLESTON, S.C. — On June 10, 7 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 67 Anson St., Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Puppetry Arts will produce a workshop of Timothy Edward Young’s musical “Anthropomorphic” as part of the Piccolo Spoleto Festival.

“Anthropomorphic” will be performed in concert highlighting songs from the musical through shadow and Bunraku-style puppetry.

Using elements from his personal experiences and molding past and current political and religious history into puppetry, Young creates a world of anthropomorphized scorpions, moths, spiders and crickets in an tale of faith. Through the purgatory of his suicide, the musical tells the story of Wesley, a teenager embracing his sexual identity and overcome by violent bullying, who is thrust into a journey that helps him to discover that he is someone to be loved.

The event is free and open to the public. Participants must be 12 and up.

Puppetry Arts encourages youth groups from local churches, colleges and high schools to attend, welcoming all audience members to stay after the performance for an open floor discussion about the project and the story it tells. The organization wants to especially target LGBTQ youth, inviting them to participate in a positive experience that reinforces who they are.

info: puppetryarts.org. piccolospoleto.com.

Musical benefit slated

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Alliance for Full Acceptance will be the beneficiary of “Musical Miscast” to be held on Aug. 12, 6 p.m., at Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St.

The black-tie event features performances of quintessential Broadway tunes with a twist. Men sing songs originally intended for women and vise versa. It will also feature some of the city’s top performers.

Infinite Capacity serves as the presenter. The organization supports those who focus on equality and human rights in order for them to reach their goals.

Tickets are $125/VIP (reception with cast and emcee Leslie Jordan, hors d’oeuvres, open bar, musical interludes, first access to the theatre and silent auction bidding during pre-show reception) and $75/general admission (admission to pre-show reception, open seating) and are available online.

info: affa-sc.org. infinitecapacitycharleston.com.

