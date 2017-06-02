Regional: HRC Index, Diva Pageant

Carolinas News Notes

HRC gives companies big marks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In its 15th year, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation released its 2017 Corporate Equality Index and Carolinas companies made the grade.

Companies with a 100 percent rating from North Carolina are: BB&T Corp., Winston-Salem, N.C.; Delhaize America Inc., Salisbury, N.C.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Research Triangle Park, N.C.; Ingersoll-Rand Company, Davidson, N.C.; Lenovo (United States) Inc., Morrisville, N.C.; Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, Taylorsville, N.C.; Moore & Van Allen PLLC, Charlotte, N.C.; Replacements Ltd., McLeansville, N.C.; VF Corp., Greensboro, N.C.; Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice LLP, Winston-Salem, N.C.

The South Carolina company that netted a 100 percent rating is Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, Greenville, S.C.

Twelve of the top 20 Fortune-ranked companies received 100 percent ratings. Those included: Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Chevron Corp., Apple Inc., General Motors Co., General Electric Co., Ford Motor Co., CVS Health Corp., McKesson Corp., AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), and HP Inc.

Eighty-five percent of the 1,043 companies who were rated participated in the index. The balance were non-responders. Over the years since its inception in 2002, the ratings criteria has changed and grown. Today, it cites a more comprehensive scoring method. Significant changes will occur in the 2019 survey with more ratings criteria and methodology.

info: hrc.org.

Diva pageant upcoming

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The 2017 National Miss Don’t H8 Diva Pageant, “Down on the Farm,” will be held on June 30, 12 p.m., at Club South 29, 9112 Warren H. Abernathy Hwy.

Turning over her crown is the current Miss Don’t H8 Diva Buff Faye.

Check-in and registration begins at 12 p.m., with Interview starting at 1 p.m.

Participants will compete at 5 p.m. in the Evening Gown and Onstage Question stages. Showtime heats up at 10 p.m. with Themed Presentation and Talent portions.

The winner will be given $2000 in cash and prizes include crown, sash, South 29 bookings, hotel, photography and travel.

Entertainment will be provided by past titleholders.

Registration is $75.

info: facebook.com/events/1358679224182593.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

