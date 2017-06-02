Campus Scene: Org releases policy recs

Carolinas News Notes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Campus Pride has released its national transgender-inclusive policy recommendations for fraternities and sororities. It was developed by a workgroup and the Lambda 10 Project steering committee.

Key recommendations are divided among four principles for fraternities and sororities and then share two different mock policy examples.

The principles are: 1. A policy change is only one part of a transgender-inclusive culture; 2. A successful policy provides definitions and explanations; 3. A successful policy makes transgender inclusion accessible; and 4. Policies must be readily accessible to all audiences.

“These policy recommendations for transgender inclusion are part of [Campus Pride and Lambda 10 Project’s] ongoing efforts to improve greek life for all students,” said Doug Case, Lambda 10 national coordinator. “I am proud of this resource to help guide our trans inclusion efforts and appreciate the work of our steering committee and work group leaders.”

“Fraternities and sororities are moving forward with creating trans-inclusive policies among their membership. We hope the national fraternity and sorority leaders will use these guiding principles to know the best way to approach these policies, what to do and not to do,” said Campus Pride Executive Director Shane Windmeyer. “Together we can ensure safety and inclusion of current and future transgender members.”

More detail is available online.

info: campuspride.org.

