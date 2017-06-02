Home » News » Beyond the Carolinas » U.S./World: SONG exceeds ‘bail out’ efforts
-
-
-
Lainey MillenSpecial Assignments
U.S./World: SONG exceeds ‘bail out’ efforts
Updated: June 1, 2017 at 8:53 pm
ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor | Comment on this story
ATLANTA, Ga. — Southerners On New Ground’s (SONG) National Black Mama’s Bail Out Action raised over $200,000 regionally, with more than 3,000 contributors, which went to help release 41 Black mothers so they could be reunited with their families on Mother’s Day.
The initiative was achieved by a large push during the campaign effort.
Organizations also lent their support to the action. Those were Black Youth Project 100 Durham, Inside-Outside Alliance, All of Us or None, Push Black, Participatory Defense Durham, Triangle SURJ, Resource Generation NC, Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Ignite NC, SisterSong, Durham People’s Alliance, Durham for All, Southern Coalition for Social Justice, The Beautiful Project, The Mamis and the Papis, Center for Maternal Wellness, Exodus Foundation, Free Press, Charlotte Uprising and Community Feeding Community.
The organization said, “Your actions of love and purposeful, collective support are beyond appreciated.” It added, “We are just getting started. To end money bail and disable the framework of the prison and criminal legal system it will take everyone playing a role to make it happen. While this endeavor is Black-led and centers Black mothers, we are all tied to this effort. We cannot forget our political and spiritual conviction ties us to act.”
Debrief questions were issued with respondents sending their answers to SONG.
info: southernersonnewground.org.
You can support independent, local LGBT media!
Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.
About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.
-
You can support QNotesYou can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for an ongoing, voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.
Print Edition: On Stands Now
Click on the reader below to see the full digital print edition, including the latest news and updates from our advertisers.
Get that sunscreen out 'cause it's almost summer and we've got some great swimwear options for you so you can look super in the sun. We've also got stories on local leather fashion retailers, as well as profiles on some LGBTQ designers and models from across the globe. We've also got news on a non-profit executive who's headed to Washington and a festival's disappointment on shutting down early due to weather conditions. We also have current local, regional, national and global news and interesting features along with compelling commentary.
VIEW ALL MAY 19 PRINT CONTENT...
VIEW DIGITAL PRINT EDITION ONLINE...
Popular Posts
- Loading ...
-
-
Campus Scene: Org releases policy recs
Campus Pride has released its national transgender-inclusive policy recommendations for fraternities and sororities. It was developed by a workgroup... more
-
U.S./World: SONG exceeds ‘bail...
Southerners On New Ground’s (SONG) National Black Mama’s Bail Out Action raised over $200,000 regionally, with more than 3,000 contributors, which wen... more
-
Quick Hits 06.02.17
News from across the globe for 06.02.17. more
-
Don’t kill him, just get a divorce!
A reader asks: "My niece is getting married, and I want to give her some advice. But I’ve never been married. So before she says “I do,” what should I... more
-
Durham father may sue United Airlines...
Gay N.C. father, Henry Amador-Batten, was accosted by authorities at the airport after a United Airlines employee accused him of having his hand... more
-
recent discussion
- Teresa L Davis on Our People: Q&A with Ann Gonzales
- Mrs. Dasie B. Harper-Scott on Rev. William Barber steps down as NC NAACP leader
- knowledge17 on Rev. William Barber steps down as NC NAACP leader
-
-
-
-
-
Comments