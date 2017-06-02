U.S./World: SONG exceeds ‘bail out’ efforts

Beyond the Carolinas

Pictured Above: Southerns on New Ground exceeded their expectations in ‘bailing out’ mamas in the National Black Mama’s Bail Out Action.

ATLANTA, Ga. — Southerners On New Ground’s (SONG) National Black Mama’s Bail Out Action raised over $200,000 regionally, with more than 3,000 contributors, which went to help release 41 Black mothers so they could be reunited with their families on Mother’s Day.

The initiative was achieved by a large push during the campaign effort.

Organizations also lent their support to the action. Those were Black Youth Project 100 Durham, Inside-Outside Alliance, All of Us or None, Push Black, Participatory Defense Durham, Triangle SURJ, Resource Generation NC, Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Ignite NC, SisterSong, Durham People’s Alliance, Durham for All, Southern Coalition for Social Justice, The Beautiful Project, The Mamis and the Papis, Center for Maternal Wellness, Exodus Foundation, Free Press, Charlotte Uprising and Community Feeding Community.

The organization said, “Your actions of love and purposeful, collective support are beyond appreciated.” It added, “We are just getting started. To end money bail and disable the framework of the prison and criminal legal system it will take everyone playing a role to make it happen. While this endeavor is Black-led and centers Black mothers, we are all tied to this effort. We cannot forget our political and spiritual conviction ties us to act.”

Debrief questions were issued with respondents sending their answers to SONG.

info: southernersonnewground.org.

