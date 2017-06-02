Quick Hits 06.02.17

Beyond the Carolinas

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and FilmStruck are in the Pride spirit as they celebrate Pride Month with an extensive movie lineup dedicated to exploring LGBTQ themes in cinema. Honoring a number of LGBTQ actors and artists whose talents helped them overcome the roadblocks they faced because of their orientation or gender identity, TCM will spotlight Gay Hollywood, hosted by entertainment journalist Dave Karger and author and historian William Mann, every Thursday in June, and FilmStruck will present a Gay and Lesbian Cinema showcase, hosted by film critic Alonso Duralde. Featured stars include William Haines, Cole Porter, Clifton Webb, Rock Hudson, Montgomery Cliff, Anthony Perkins, Linda Hunt and Joel Grey, along with playwrights Tennessee Williams and Edward Albee. Before the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City, Hollywood’s LGBTQ community was forced to stay in the shadows, both on the screen and off. Depictions of same-sex love in the movies were rare and often coded, and members of the film industry were expected to draw a discreet veil over any such tendencies. The sexual revolution and the increasingly visible LGBTQ-rights movement began to open up new opportunities for LGBTQ stars and stories to be brought out of the “celluloid closet,” the network said.

info: tmc.com.

Soulforce is co-sponsoring the Our Bible app, a progressive Bible app that is staunchly pro-LGBTQ, pro-women and centers those on the margins. It is being released this month.

info: soulforce.org. ourbibleapp.com.

The Human Rights Campaign has launched a new resource, “On Our Own,” which was created to help youth who are forced to leave their homes simply because they are LGBTQ individuals. Queer youth are often kicked out of their homes, do not feel safe in their homes or believe that leaving their communities is the only recourse for survival. The organization also launched a survey in May with LGBTQ-identifed youth, ages 13-17, as a call to action for those who wish to see LGBTQ young people thrive.

info: hrc.org.

Metropolitan Community Churches will host an international virtual gathering on June 11, 7 p.m., from Orlando, Fla. to remember those affected by the Pulse tragedy and to recommit to acts of compassion and justice. The churches have also been running their 40 days of tributes initiative on their Facebook page.

info: mccchurch.net. bit.ly/2pDP2py.

A new app called WeCanResist has just launched that allows users to flip Donald Trump’s tweets into donations for non-profit organizations who are fighting the oppressive policies unleashed by Trump and his administration. “Think of WeCanResist.It like America’s swear jar. Every time Trump goes on a Twitter rampage or tweets something dangerous or hateful, our app lets you automatically donate to a non-profit that is fighting to protect democracy, human rights, or the environment,” app co-founder Allyson Kapin said. When users sign up, they select the non-profits they want to support from a list of charities. Users control how much they want to donate, setting a donation amount per tweet and a monthly maximum. At the end of each month, users receive a monthly report showing how many times Trump tweeted and how much money they donated because of it.

info: wecanresist.it.

Lambda Literary has announced that Michele Karlsberg is the recipient of the 2017 Publishing Professional Award.

info: lambdaliterary.org.

Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Kentucky, Kentucky’s Fairness Campaign and University of Louisville Law Professor Sam Marcosson filed a complaint against Judge W. Mitchell Nance for violating Kentucky’s Code of Judicial Conduct by recusing himself from any adoption proceedings involving lesbian, gay and bisexual individuals.

info: fairness.org.

MSMGF attended a meeting in Bangkok, China to explore the gaps in the Yogyakarta Principles — a set of principles relating to sexual orientation and gender identity in the context of international human rights law.

info: msmgf.org.

OutRight Action International joined the United Nations LGBT Core Group in an event to raise awareness of bullying and exclusion of LGBTQ youth, amplify the voices of those affected, and celebrate the resilience, promise and diversity of young LGBT people around the world. The organization also honored human rights defenders at an awards ceremony.

info: outrightinternational.org.

Fifteen cities across the world held “Welcome Home, Chelsea Manning!” events on May 17 to bring recognition to transgender Manning’s release from prison.

info: gayliberation.net.

GLAD welcomed Francisco Cabas, Fred Csibi, Leila Bailey-Stewart and Meghan E. Freed as new board members.

info: glad.org.

Friends and family of the late Gilbert Baker will hold “Raise the Rainbow!,” an activist march and rally against LGBTQ discrimination and bigotry, on June 14 at Christopher and Stonewall Sts. in memory of the world-renowned artist who created the rainbow flag, the international symbol of LGBTQ pride and liberation. Baker, a lifelong LGBTQ and social justice activist, died suddenly March 31 in his New York Manhattan home. He was 65. It is a public event open to all, and attendees have been invited to bring their own rainbow-themed banners, art pieces and protest signs.

info: facebook.com/gilbertbakermemorial.

Scotland has been overtaken by Malta in the European league table of LGBTQ equality laws and policies. Malta rose to first place after introducing new laws protecting the rights of transgender and intersex individuals.

info: equality-network.org.

The National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce has announced that its 2017 International Business & Leadership Conference will be held from Aug. 1-4 in Las Vegas, Nev. In 2018, it will be held in Philadelphia, Pa.

info: nglcc.org.

Investigation Discovery’s “The Real Story with Maria Elena Salinas” will re-examine the Pulse Nightclub tragedy on June 5 at 10 p.m. Interviewed are survivors of the mass shootings, in addition to Omar Mateen’s alleged gay lover.

info: discovery.com.

On May 17, after two years waiting for a permit and on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, Acapulco, Mexico officially announced that La Condesa has become the destination’s official LGBTQ neighborhood. This initiative was spearheaded by “Sin Etiquetas Guerrero” (“No Labels Guerrero”), a civil association that works on promoting sexual diversity and equal rights. The organization paved the way for debuting a multi-colored crosswalk featuring the rainbow flag, along with a physical flag on permanent display. La Condesa, along the Golden Zone, is the first official LGBTQ neighborhood in the country and first LGBTQ beach in Latin America. While there are other famous LGBTQ areas in Mexico (such as Zona Rosa in Mexico City or the Romance District in Puerto Vallarta) this is the first time an official declaration by government authorities recognizes it as such.

info: globalcocktails.com.

The historic Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative launch party has teamed up with New York City’s Brooklyn Brewery to launch The Stonewall Inn Wit. The beer made its debut on June 1 to kick off Pride month in New York City.

info: stonewallinitiative.org. brooklynbrewery.com.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights, along with Gerhardstein & Branch and the Law Office of Scott Knox, announced that they reached a settlement in Rachel Dovel v. The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, et al. Dovel has now received insurance coverage for gender-affirming surgery, which was previously excluded under the library’s employee health care plan.

info: nclrights.org.

Transilient has released a video detailing its work, new staff and sponsorship.

info: wearetransilient.com.

On May 24 the Judicial Yuan, Taiwan’s highest court, ruled that restricting marriage to only a man and a women was unconstitutional, voting in favor of marriage equality. Taiwan has made history as the first Asian country to vote in favor of same-sex marriage. The 14 grand justices demanded that current laws be amended within two years to allow for same-sex marriage, in the event laws have not changed in that timeframe, couples will be able to register their marriages nonetheless.

info: outrightinternational.org.

Atlanta, Ga’s City Council President Ceasar Mitchell has added his name to the growing list of supporters who are petitioning for a permanent rainbow crosswalk installation.

info: thegavoice.com.

The Center for Data Innovation has released a report outlining 10 concrete steps Congress can take to optimize the way data is collected, shared and used in the U.S., including addressing the LGBTQ data gap.

info: datainnovation.org.

Reconciling Ministries Network announced the departure of Director of Finance and Administration Dr. Ted Jackson and Communications Associate Nelson Mendoza from its staff. The organization has issued a hiring search for replacements and is accepting applications.

info: rmnetwork.org.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will receive the 2017 Freedom Award from the Transgender Legal Defense & Educational Fund’s benefit on June 8.

info: transgenderlegal.org.

Washington Post columnist Steven Petrow has stepped down as the paper’s “regular arbiter of civility,” he shared. “I’d like to say what a privilege it has been to be a member of the Post family these past three years, and I’m indebted to my colleagues, especially the leadership of executive editor, Martin Baron. I’ve also benefited greatly from the advice and wisdom of so many in the LGBTQ community, including (but not limited to) the Human Rights Campaign, GLAAD, GLSEN, National Center for Transgender Equality, Lambda Legal, Lambda Literary, National LGBT Cancer Network, The National Center for Lesbian Rights, ACLU of North Carolina, ACLU Nationwide, and Equality NC,” Petrow said. During the next couple of months, he will be “rebooting” himself, taking some time off and exploring some book projects. He will also be exploring a new home for his column to land, he added.

info: stevenpetrow.com.

Twitter was abuzz with hints of a reboot of “The L Word,” LGBTQ Nation reported. Time will tell, however, if this comes to fruition.

info: lgbtqnation.com.

James Dale, the boy who was at the center of the U.S. Supreme Court case which challenged the discriminatory practices of the Boy Scouts of America, has penned an op-ed piece for The New York Times entitled “The Boy Scouts Can Do a Good Turn Finally.”

info: nytimes.com.

The National LGBTQ Task Force has announced that Alexa Elizabeth Rodriguez, Ben de Guzman, Eliot Sutler, Rodney McKenzie, Jr. and Terrance Laney will serve as host committee co-chairs for the 2018 Creating Change Conference, set to take place from Jan. 24-28, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

info: thetaskforce.org.

Spellman College is undergoing a decision by its board of trustees to determine if it will allow transgender women to apply to its school.

info: thegavoice.com.

The American Library Association and hundreds of libraries will celebrate June 2017 as GLBT Book Month, a nationwide celebration of the authors and writings that reflect the lives and experiences of the LGBTQ community.

info: ala.org/glbtbookmonth.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has released statistics on the number of individuals who underwent gender confirmation surgery in 2016. Surgeons said transgender patients were not seeking any one particular procedure. Instead, there is a wide range of surgeries which include everything from facial and body contouring to sexual reassignment. Complete care not only addresses a patient’s surgical needs, but also hormone therapy and emotional aspects of a transition.

info: plasticsurgery.org.

The NAACP has announced that it is taking a new direction in its work, as well as its focus and accountability. The retooling plans are geared toward transformation in the current uncertain times, requiring direct and immediate action, the organization said.

info: naacp.org.

DoSomething.org, one of the largest and most successful national youth tobacco prevention campaigns, has teamed up with a new emoji compatibility quiz called “Who Has Their Eye on You?” to show teens how Big Tobacco is vying for their attention. Coco Jones, the 19-year-old star of Disney’s “Let it Shine,” recorded a public service announcement to encourage fans to take the quiz and find out who has their eyes on them. The quiz follows the launch of the latest campaign by truth, #STOPPROFILING, that underscores the fact that tobacco use is more than a public health issue, it’s a social justice issue. Not an equal opportunity killer, tobacco disproportionately affects people in low-income communities, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBT individuals and those with mental illness — all a result of profiling by the tobacco industry.

info: dosomething.org.

A video has been released by the Reformation Project which showcases a live discussion held on May 18 in Orlando, Fla. The project is a non-denomination organization that tries to reconcile the differences in theological interpretation of the Bible as viewed by evangelical Christians and LGBTQ-affirming congregations.

info: bit.ly/2raAQUz.

A new study suggests that bisexual young women are at higher risk of unintended pregnancy, partly because they are less likely than straight women to use contraceptives.

info: journalistsresource.org.

The Black AIDS Institute has announced its “30 Days Of HIV” campaign to raise awareness, educate and mobilize Black communities around the ongoing HIV/AIDS crisis in Black communities across America. It launched on May 27 and continues through National HIV Testing Day on June 27.

info: blackaids.org.

Out Leadership announced that Mastercard will extend its support of the organization’s efforts to drive greater equality in the workplace. The global technology company joins law firm Hogan Lovells as a global sponsor of OutWOMEN, a groundbreaking initiative convening and celebrating LGBT+ women leaders in business.

info: mastercard.com. outleadership.com.

Rev.Troy Perry received Cuba’s CENESEX award on May 12 in Havana during the 10th Cuban Gala Against Homophobia. Approximately 5,000 attended.

info: mccchurch.net.

The Williams Institute has released a new Spanish translation of its “HIV Criminalization Against Immigrants in California.”

info: williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu.

The makers of Smirnoff vodka announced the launch of the new limited edition “Love Wins” bottle packaging for the SMIRNOFF No. 21 vodka, which celebrates inclusivity, acceptance and love in all its forms. For each bottle sold, the company will contribute $1 to the Human Rights Campaign.

info: diageo.com.

A new paper by Dr. Jeffrey Parsons, distinguished professor of psychology at Hunter College, and his colleagues at the Center for HIV Educational Studies and Training has identified significant differences between rural and urban gay and bisexual men across the U.S. on a number of mental health and other factors. As part of their ongoing research on syndemics — a term used to describe how synchronized epidemics in marginalized communities (such as the LGBTQ community) can reinforce and compound the risk for disease, including HIV — Parsons and his team surveyed 1,033 HIV-negative gay and bisexual men from across the U.S. through the One Thousand Strong project. Among gay and bisexual men, the syndemic conditions that most contribute to HIV risk are intimate partner violence, depression, sexual compulsivity and polydrug use.

info: chestnyc.org.

“Boystown” series author Jake Biondi has announced that he is re-launching his entire book series with an entirely new look just ahead of the release of his seventh “Boystown” book on July 7.

info: jakebiondi.com. boystowntheseries.com.

My True Colors Festival, being held from June 14-July 2, has announced its 2017 lineup which includes over 35 plays, musicals, films, webisodes, dance arts and more.

info: mytruecolorsfestival.com.

The National Association of Multi-ethnicity in Communications is now accepting entries for the Excellence in Multicultural Marketing Awards.

info: namic.com.

On May 21, 141 men were arrested by Indonesian authorities claiming they were engaging in a “gay sex party” at Atlantis Gym & Sauna in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta. Those arrested were detained by the North Jakarta District Police. Indonesia does not have laws criminalizing homosexuality, except in the Aceh province, however the country does have severe anti-pornography laws which have been used to target LGBTQ websites and activities.

info: outrightinternational.org.

OutServe-SLDN’s Matt Thorn said in a commentary written for The Advocate that the battle was not over for LGBTQ servicemembers with regard to acceptance, equality and more.

info: advocate.com.

The Victory Fund brunch that was held in May brought progressive speakers who spoke out against “religious freedom” bills, as well as the Trump administration scandals. Sen. Tammy Baldwin remarked that she felt her next re-election campaign would be difficult, the Washington Blade reported. “Come 2019, we can find ourselves back in the day when our community didn’t have a voice in the United States Senate, or I could be standing here as the first openly LGBT person to be re-elected to the United States Senate,” Baldwin said.

info: washingtonblade.com.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval signed SB201 into law, putting an end to conversion therapy in the state of Nevada for LGBTQ youth.

info: nclrights.org.

Antwon Stephens and Richie Knight, both openly gay, have placed their bids for election to become Athens, Ga.’s new mayor.

info: thegavoice.com.

What began as a simple roll of rainbow ribbon and a box of pins has grown into an international movement to never forget the victims of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history — the tragedy at the Pulse Nightclub on June 12, 2016. As the one-year mark of the Pulse shooting approaches, the Orlando Ribbon Project remains committed to remembering the 49 men and women who lost their lives that night, those left critically and emotionally injured and supporting the rights of the LGBTQ community. The project is asking those around the world to show support by wearing one of their rainbow ribbons on June 12.

info: orlandoribbonproject.com.

The New York and Pacific Northwest conference boards for the United Methodist Church of ordained ministry are reaffirming their 2016 decisions not to consider issues of sexuality when evaluating candidates for ordained ministry.

info: umcom.org.

Realogy Diversity panelists discussed its impact on emerging growth markets in residential real estate at its global employee town hall webcast. It also announced its Explore 2017 conference dates set for June 22 in Washington, D.C., Sept. 21 in Phoenix, Az. and Nov. 5 in Chicago, Ill. Events are open to anyone in the real estate industry. To register for any of these three dates, contact carmen.mercado@realogy.com.

info: realogy.com.

Rainbow Fashion Week, an eight-day celebration of queer fashion, film, art and technology, kicks off on June 16 to coincide with New York City’s LGBTQ Pride Week.

info: rainbowfashionweek.com.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson denied Cabela’s motion to dismiss Kate Lynn Blatt’s discrimination claim. Blatt was a former employee of Cabela and alleges that she was subject to transgender discrimination and a cycle of abuse and antagonism when she worked as a seasonal stocker in 2006 and 2007. Her suit alleges that she faced abuse from superiors and co-workers alike, and that she was forced to use the men’s restroom and wear a nametag that displayed her birth name, despite legally having her name changed in Pennsylvania. He attorneys at Sidney L. Gold & Associates, P.C. said that this development is significant in the transgender-rights movement because it avoids the GID exclusion, which, up until this point, has denied transgender individuals protections under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. The opinions expressed by the court are: being transgender is not itself a medical condition and that some transgender people experience gender dysphoria. At press time, Neelima Vanguri, Blatt’s attorney, acknowledged this case’s potential to be cited nationwide, stating that “trans individuals are one step closer to being allowed to pursue claims they are entitled to.”

info: discrimlaw.net.

A federal judge approved a $ 7.5 million class-action settlement between Walmart and former Walmart associate Jacqueline Cote, who challenged Walmart’s lack of health insurance benefits for same-sex spouses of Walmart associates prior to 2014.

info: glad.org.

The 6th Annual Gentlemen’s Ball Weekend will be held from Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in Atlanta, Ga. Comedians Sampson McCormick and Tammy Peay will be on hand for the ball on Sept. 30 and will serve as co-hosts.

info: thegentlemensfoundation.org.

On May 9, transgender Log Cabin Republicans members and the organization’s President Gregory T. Angelo presented the United States Department of Education with a white paper, “Transgender Student Safety & Equality for All Students,” and briefed department officials on the importance of guaranteeing equal access for transgender pupils in public schools. It is the product of more than two months of work by Log Cabin Republicans Transgender Leadership Caucus members Jordan Evans, Regina W. Roberts, Jennifer C. Williams and Susan Maddison to achieve consensus on meaningful replacement guidance on transgender public accommodation access in the wake of the Trump administration’s February decision to rescind the “onerous Obama-era policy on the matter,” they said.

info: logcabin.org.

Queer Country artists Karen & the Sorrows will host the “Another Country Festival” — a showcase of queer, trans, and POC musicians — to be held in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 2. The event’s bake sale will benefit the Trans Justice Funding Project.

info: babyrobotmedia.com.

The Queer Kampala International Film Festival will be held from Dec. 8-10 and is seeking support to end the victimization of the LGBTQ community by bringing communities together through the power of film.

info: queerkiff.com.

Faith in America announced that it would have a presence at the Southern Baptist National Meeting to be held from June 11-14 in Phoenix, Az. The organization will provide a voice to LGBTQ youth when the messengers of the 16 million person Southern Baptist Convention convenes. Because LGBTQ youth have high rates of depression, anxiety, homelessness and suicide largely due to the harm condemning churches and families have on LGBTQ youth, Faith in America is standing up against those who would threaten them. It’s “Save yOur Kid!” project helps to bring visibility, clerical and medical voices and a message of affirmation and hope to the meeting.

info: faithinamerica.org. save-yOur-kids.org.

Lynette McFaden, president of BiNet USA, has become co-chair of The Equality March being held on June 11.

info: binetusa.org.

A new study led by University of Arizona researcher Russell Toomey states that the “it gets better” ideology is not the best coping strategy for teens dealing with stress related to their sexual orientation, and, in some cases, may even do more harm than good.

info: arizona.edu.

NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists has announced that E! News reporter Marc Malkin is the recipient of the 2017 Lisa Ben Award for Achievement in Features Coverage. He will accept the award at the association’s annual L.A. Exclusive benefit event in Los Angeles, Calif. on June 20.

info: nlgla.org.

“Modern Family” actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, along with his husband attorney Justin Mikita, previously launched the Tie the Knot initiative in support for freedom for all Americans and has unveiled its new summer collection.

info: tietheknot.org.

Trip.com has announced its 2017 lists of LGBTQ Rising Stars Destinations, as well as its top all-time destinations, hotels, restaurants and bars. Making the Rising Star list are Puerto Rico; Mexico City, Mexico; Vienna, Austria; Singapore, China; Nashville, Tenn.; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Bali; Bangkok, China; Montreal and southwest Quebec; and Poland. Top all-time ones include Miami Beach, Fla.; Vancouver, British Columbia; Lake Tahoe, Nev.; Hawaii; Amsterdam, Holland; Lisbon, Portugal; Berlin, Germany; Palm Springs, Calif.; São Paulo, Brazil; and Madrid, Spain.

info: trip.com.

The Mormon Church has ended chartering of Boy Scout Venturing and Varsity Scout units, effective on Jan.1, 2018.

info: scoutsforequality.org.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director.