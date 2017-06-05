Ruby Rose Fox performs in Charlotte June 13

Singer's sultry voice and insightful lyrics should not be missed

While many radio stations are dominated by the same 15 songs in rotation, one performer is out to break barriers and stay true to her own voice. Ruby Rose Fox, a powerhouse singer, songwriter and performer, cannot be boxed into any conventional genre. For a skin-tingling musical experience not easily forgotten, catch Fox’s Charlotte appearance at the Evening Muse on June 13.

Tickets are only $8 for general admission and can be purchased on TicketFly. Fox’s performance is part of the Halo Circus Tour that also features Allison Iraheta.

It isn’t often that a performer comes along whose style truly defies description. Different reviewers have attempted to define Fox’s music under countless genres and in reference to dramatically varying artists. It isn’t quite rock or pop, and is influenced by so many sources that no one can be called her inspiration.

One song, Rainbow Suffragette, vividly displays Fox’s lyricism and the passion behind her vocals. The song, true to its title, discusses the fight for LGBTQ rights and the inaugural March on Washington in 1979.

Her contralto range breaks the mold of traditionally “feminine” singers, especially the baby-voiced pop artists dominating so much radio time these days. Deep and sultry, with the power of Adele, the soul of gospel, and lyrics influenced in part by Leonard Cohen’s legendary songwriting, Fox is a musical experience all her own.

Apart from her memorable style, Fox has an intriguing philosophy when it comes to profiting from her talent. Instead of purchasing albums or singles, her website offers minimal monthly donation. For $5 per month, Fox will send members all her past and future music and cut merchandise prices in half. A more generous fan can donate bigger sums if they choose.

“Music is free now, and I’m okay with that. Streaming services have allowed people all over to enjoy everyone’s music, and that’s great, but artists like myself will cease to exist without the support of those who truly believe in it,” she wrote on the site. “This small donation from my friends across the country allows me to continue dreaming. Thanks for being a part of that with me and believing music has worth.”

While worth is subjective, no one can deny the talent behind Fox’s success. A singer since her first tape recorder at age five, Fox played saxophone in a fairly successful ska band from 14 years old. With a degree in acting from Emerson College, her shows aren’t just music, but action and drama.

Now comfortable with her own vocal range and lyrical expression, she takes center stage and performs with her whole heart. Everything Fox does is personal, and the emotions behind her powerful voice can raise goosebumps on your flesh. Each song has a story, many rooted in politics, introspection or loss.

“My younger sister, Dalia, died when I was 7,” Fox told the Boston Globe. “My singing also had to do with being so little, and having to deal with death, and not having any other way to express myself… I think the reason my voice became really rich and low is vibration in the chest calms the body down, and it was a form of self-soothing. Those low vibrations made me, literally, feel better.”

