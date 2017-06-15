Reducing the challenges of aging

Resources for LGBTQ seniors, family and caregivers

All across the Carolinas and the U.S., LGBTQ “gay and gray” elders seek out valuable resources and tips to make their lives more comfortable and easier to navigate.

See the listings below to make research efforts more streamline and to provide options for cruising into the senior years.

Social

North Carolina

Prime Timers of Asheville

ashevilleprimetimers.com.

Prime Timers of Charlotte

primetimersww.com/charlotte.

Senior’s Social Group

Open to all LGBTQ people over the age of 50 for get-togethers, socialization and more.

northstarlgbtcc.com.

RDU Prime Timers

meetup.com/rdu-pt.

South Carolina

Charleston, S.C. Prime Timers

primetimersww.net/charlestonsc.

Columbia, SC Prime Timers

primetimersww.org/columbiasc.

Prime Times of Myrtle Beach

primetimersww.com/primetimersmb.

Support

Carolinas

Alzheimer’s Association – Western North Carolina

Provides patient and family services, information and referral, education and advocacy in the 49 western North Carolina counties, serving over 100,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease.

alz.org/northcarolina.

A.S.P.I.R.E.

(A Sacred Place Inviting Realistic Experience)

Provides community support for individuals from marginalized populations.

aspirecarolina.org.

Centralina Area Agency on Aging

Supporting aging adults with choice, dignity and independence.

centralina.org/centralinaaging/services-in-area.

Elder Law Clinic at Wake Forest University

Provides free legal services to the community in Forsyth and surrounding counties.

elder-clinic.law.wfu.edu.

Gay_ARP

Focuses on social events for AARP-aged members of the LGBTQ community.

harriethancockcenter.org/gayarp.

Just 1 Call

Information and assistance for seniors and adults with disabilities living in Mecklenburg County, N.C., as well as their families and professional caregivers.

bit.ly/2s5Z6aX.

LGBTQ Elder Advocates of Western North Carolina

Local grassroots organization founded to address the aging issues and concerns of the LGBTQ community through Land of The Sky Council.

lgbtelderadvocatesofwnc.org.

North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services

Works to promote independence and enhance the dignity of North Carolina’s older adults, persons with disabilities, and their families through services, benefits, and protections; to ready younger generations to enjoy their later years; and to help prepare for the changing demographics.

ncdhhs.gov/divisions/daas.

SAGE Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C.

bit.ly/2s5XNZI.

SAGE Wilmington of the Cape Fear Coast

Wilmington, N.C.

thefrankharrfoundation.com/sage-wilmington.

National

All About Seniors

Comprehensive resource and referral directory available for older adults, caregivers and healthcare professionals.

allaboutseniors.org.

American Association of Retired People (AARP)

LGBT Pride

Inclusive resources for LGBTQ seniors, as well as regular AARP member services options.

aarp.org/home-family/voices/lgbt-pride.

Eldercare Locator

Public service of the U.S. Administration on Aging to find assistance on a number of issues.

eldercare.gov.

Family Caregiver Alliance (FCA) LGBT Caring Community Online Support Group

Online support for LGBTQ caregivers of adults with chronic health problems.

caregiver.org.

FORGE/Transgender Aging Network (TAN)

An initiative of FORGE (national transgender anti-violence organization) which works to improve the lives of current and future transgender/SOFFA (significant others, friends, family and allies) elders.

forge-forward.org/aging.

GRIOT (Gay Reunion In Our Time)

Grassroots organization which addresses the needs of LGBTQ seniors, especially people of color.

griotcircle.org.

LGBT Aging Resources Clearinghouse of the American Society on Aging (ASA)

Provides information for people ages 50-plus.

asaging.org.

LGBT Cultural Competency Training

Provides a suite of in-person and online trainings for all levels of staff and volunteers to assist in the best ways to create an inclusive, safe, and welcoming environment for the LGBTQ older adult population.

lgbtagingcenter.org/resources/website.cfm.

National Gay and Lesbian Task Force Foundation

Works toward protecting the needs of LGBTQ elders.

thetaskforce.org/issues/aging.

LGBT+ National Aging Research Center

Resources and studies pertaining to LGBTQ seniors, including health, aging, and others.

age-pride.org.

Old Lesbians Organizing for Change (OLOC)

Network of lesbians over the age of 60 working to make life better for their members and by confronting ageism.

oloc.org.

The National Resource Center on LGBT Aging

The country’s first and only technical assistance resource center aimed at improving the quality of services and supports offered to LGBTQ older adults. Established through a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Provides training, technical assistance and educational resources to aging services providers, LGBTQ organizations and LGBTQ older adults.

lgbtagingcenter.org.

Services & Advocacy for GLBT Elders (SAGE)

Organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ older adults.

sageusa.org.

SAGE National LGBT Elder Hotline

Resource for LGBTQ older adults and their allies to find support and services.

sageusa.org/programs/hotline.cfm.

Other

“Aging LGBT Adults Face Bias, Poverty And Isolation”

Forbes Magazine

bit.ly/2rKgEsE.

“How to find care for LGBT seniors”

PBS Newshour

to.pbs.org/2sLPGPV.

“Understanding Issues Facing Older LGBT Adults”

SAGE

bit.ly/2raOnfW.

[Editor’s Note: qnotes’ research into finding senior resources was only as good as what was available online and from other sources. Should readers find errors and wish to send corrections to the list or want to have a group or service listed, email qnotes with “Senior addition” in the subject line to editor@goqnotes.com. qnotes wants to make these listings as accurate as possible to maintain integrity of the information provided.]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.