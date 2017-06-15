Charlotte’s Equality March contributes to national movement

One of over 100 concurrent marches for pride and protest

Pictured Above: Equality March Charlotte participants took to the streets to protest inequality. Photo Credits for All Photos: Art & Eye Photography; Deonte’ D. Wilbourn of Beyond Deon Photography; Tevin Baskerville of Baskerville Photography and Designs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The local incarnation of the national Equality March for Unity and Pride movement took place on June 11 and consisted of hundreds upon hundreds of Charlotteans supporting minority rights. Washington, D.C.’s central Equality March amassed thousands of protestors from all across the country.

The event brought together countless LGBTQ Americans and their allies, but organizers said that the march wasn’t just for LGBTQ rights.

“We affirm and celebrate that we are a mix of diverse communities,” read the Facebook page for the event. “We will use the Equality March-Charlotte, along with our National and Sister marches, to give voice to our concerns, and to support, uplift, and bring attention to those in our communities who are targeted due to immigration status, ethnicity, religion, skin color, gender, sexual orientation, age and disability.”

Charlotte’s march traveled through Uptown, beginning in First Ward Park and traveling along Brevard St., 5th St., Caldwell St. and E 3rd St. Ending at Marshall Park, speakers waited to address the crowds and urge political action: Go Vote!

The Charlotte Observer noted several chants, comments and signs supporting progress and criticizing the Trump administration, which houses a number of anti-LGBTQ cabinet members.

“Heather Ferguson of Charlotte held a rainbow sign reading ‘Cuz Only Very Fragile Egos Fear Equality’,” Observer’s Jane Wester reported. “That spells ‘covfefe,’ the mysterious word the president used in a late night tweet – in case you’ve forgotten.”

Nationally, chants and signs were also used to illustrate the power of the people. In Washington, one viral chant declared:

“We’re here, we’re queer, get that Cheeto out of here.”

Equality March Charlotte — June 11, 2017

