Charlotte: Levine Exhibit, TOY Gift, Chamber Links, Dual Plays

Pictured Above: ‘Let Love Reign’ is on exhibit at the Levine Museum of the New South. Photo Credit: Catalina Kulczar-Marin.

Equality exhibit begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In its current run, Levine Museum of the New South, 200 E. Seventh St., is showcasing “Let Love Reign,” a visual representation of committed same-sex couples on the second-floor balcony.

The exhibition features photographs taken by New York-based photographer and former Charlotte, N.C. resident, Catalina Kulczar-Marin. The project is a larger collaboration among people who believe in marriage equality.

“We value multiple perspectives at Levine Museum of the New South,” said Kathryn Hill, president and CEO. “Charlotte is a diverse community and we hope this exhibition will foster dialogue about the inequalities that LGBTQ community members face every day.”

The museum’s display consists of 14 medium and large-scale photos, all taken in Charlotte. The suite of photos includes four male and three female same-sex couples.

“Tim and Ron, the owners of Paper Skyscraper, were my inspiration and motivation for this project. They represent how I’ve always felt about love — that love is love; that love is blind,” said Kulczar-Marin. “They were the first couple I photographed, followed by six other couples in Charlotte. Now, I have interviewed and photographed 55 couples from all over the U.S.”

The exhibition continues through Oct. 8.

info: museumofthenewsouth.org.

TOY nets new matching gift

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time Out Youth Center has announced that the Howard R. Levine Foundation/Howard & Julie Levine have made a matching gift challenge of $100,000 to the Center’s capital campaign.

The Levines chose to make a significant contribution after learning about the rise in LGBTQ youth accessing social services.

“I was impressed with how they are connecting with schools in our region, how they are managing their growth and finances, and how they are responding to increased demands for services from youth, parents and educators due to the controversy around HB2, and what that law meant to transgender youth,” Levine said.

He added, “This is a crucial time for our city and state to be embracing the diversity, the ideas and the leadership that young people bring to our community. We are honored to be a small part of the center’s extraordinary efforts to serve, defend and protect our LGBTQ youth.”

The center is using June’s LGBTQ Pride Month designation to launch the matching challenge campaign. “This is a tremendous opportunity for the center,” said Executive Director Rodney Tucker.

“We are so grateful to receive this challenge from such a respected philanthropic family,” stated Michael Condel, Time Out Youth Center’s Board Chair. “Howard and Julie’s unwavering commitment to address social inequity issues in our community is an inspiration to our board, staff, youth, volunteers and donors.”

The campaign set out to raise $3.4 million over five years. However, Levine’s gift means it has crossed the halfway point in just three months. It follows a $100,000 contribution from Myers Park Baptist Church and a $1.5 million gift from Sara Belk Gambrell, a member of the Belk stores dynasty, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The center will open its new facility this summer at 3800 Monroe Rd. once renovations are complete.

Email Tucker at rtucker@timeoutyouth.org for more information or to contribute to the capital campaign.

In other news, Victoria Cornejo and Shawn Prout each received a $500 Tonda Taylor Scholarship at the center’s Gala held on June 2.

Cornejo, a graduate of Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High School, will use the funds to continue her studies at Winthrop University where she is studying social work.

Prout graduated from Northwest School of the Arts this year and is heading to Appalachian State University in the fall where he will study biology.

info: timeoutyouth.org.

Chamber hits links

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce, along with the Latin, Asian and Black Chambers of Commerce will be front and center at the 2017 PGA Championship on Aug. 8, 11 a.m., at Quail Hollow Country Club located at 3700 Gleneagles Rd.

The collaboration gives participants an opportunity to network, brunch and hear speakers from PGA of America, as well as elected officials.

Speakers and agenda are still being confirmed as of press time. Updates will be made available via Facebook.

Early reservations are encouraged as seating is limited. Chamber members can attend free of charge, while others will be charged $100 which includes a one-year membership to the Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Visit bit.ly/2sM4NYO to reserve a spot.

info: clgbtcc.org. bit.ly/2rvn4vo.

Dual plays slated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a unique collaboration, playwright Steven Dietz has written two original and interconnected plays which will debut and run simultaneously at two theatres during their 2018-19 seasons.

Children’s Theatre of Charlotte and Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte will serve as the venues for “The Ghost of Splinter Cove” (Children’s Theatre) and “The Great Beyond” (Actor’s Theatre).

Both plays take place on different floors of a home on a single evening, one from the children’s point of view and one from the adults’. As a result, the theatres have named the endeavor “The Second-Story Project.” Two gay characters are featured in the storyline.

Each of the plays stands alone theatrically and audiences do not necessarily need to see both, but the two plots are interconnected and surrounded by a shared mystery. Audiences will gain even more understanding about one play by watching the other.

“A dual commission on a single story or theme is rare — and certainly without precedent in my career,” Dietz said. “It offers a unique chance to have a multi-generational experience shared by interdependent audiences.”

Artistic Directors Adam Burke of Children’s Theatre and Chip Decker of Actor’s Theatre said the collaboration between a theatre for young audiences and a theatre for adults is an exciting opportunity to share with audiences an interweaving story with multiple viewpoints.

“By bringing in a fantastic playwright like Dietz who has written successfully for both young audiences and adults, we knew we’d have two masterfully connected plays,” Burke said.

Decker says the collaboration is unique, exciting and inspiring.

“We’re incredibly excited for this partnership between two of the Queen City’s cultural crown jewels,” Decker said. “The simultaneous world premieres are sure to be an event unlike anything Charlotte has seen before!”

info: ctcharlotte.org. atcharlotte.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

